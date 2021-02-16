Is 'shack farming' threatening fire-hit Masiphumelele's permanent housing plan?





It is nearly two months since thousands of people were left displaced by the devastating fire that ripped through the informal settlement of Masiphumelele in Cape Town.

The initial plan by the City of Cape Town was to rebuild temporary structures for those who had lost their homes, alongside a long-term plan to create permanent ABT housing solutions for residents.

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto spoke to the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi on Tuesday for an update.

He says that so far more than 400 structures have been rebuilt in Masi, but admits things aren't progressing at the speed with which they had hoped.

Booi says the City is aware that the practice of 'shack farming' is creating discord among some residents of the community.

People must stop shack farming - where there is a landlord who goes into an area, and have people erecting informal structures and have people rent from them. Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Someone who gets a formal bricks and mortar house, rents it out or tries to sell it and goes back to an informal house. Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Listener Herman of Capri Village, relayed to the Breakfast Show the experience of his friend who said that some Masi residents who did not make it onto the City's housing list and have been issuing threats to the effect that:

" if they don't get onto the list, then no one else would be getting accommodation either".

Booi says any threats or acts of intimidation will be treated with the full force of the law.

The victim must go to the police station and open a case...these landlords have been victimising people for many years. Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview with Malusi Booi in the audio clip below: