Central line operating again, but illegal land occupiers derailing plans - Prasa





Operations on the central line resumed between Cape Town and Langa on Monday after rail agency Prasa rolled out the first phase of its infrastructure rehabilitation.

Trains can not yet go beyond Langa as there are still people living in informal settlements along the tracks.

Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says many residents of the Lockdown informal settlement in Philippi refuse to move, despite receiving a notice from Prasa officials to vacate the area.

The illegal land illegal occupiers say they will not move until they receive alternative housing, Palm reports.

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane says the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government are trying to find alternative sites for the residents to be relocated to.

The City is working very hard to find alternative land where they should be relocated... but we have said to them that they have to peacefully relocate... They will have to make a way for the train to run on that section. Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

We have spoken to the City of Cape Town and to the provincial government to help us to get alternative sites for those people to be able to move from there. Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

#CentralLine PRASA board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane says trains can only go as far as Langa - as there are still people living along the tracks. KP pic.twitter.com/JLmZKrzeq4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2021

#CentralLine Residents of the Lockdown Informal Settlement say they will not move until they receive alternative housing. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/gT8yfExPOw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2021

A few metres away from the train station in Langa, there are still people that are settling on the train tracks. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Prasa has indicated that this is only Phase 1 [of resuming. operations]. Phase 2 will be from Langa to Chris Hani but they can only resume those services when people move. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I spoke to the Lockdown informal settlement residents in Phillippi... They say they are not moving until the City of Cape Town or government gives them alternative housing. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

At the same time, Ramatlakane says the next step in phase 1 of the refurbishment process is to build a boundary wall on the central line from Cape Town to Langa.

Prasa expects that the boundary wall will be completed by the end of May.

The rail agency has invested R1.4 billion to repair the central line and says it will be bolstering security to combat vandalism and cable theft.

The next step is to cover the line or build a boundary wall from Cape Town up to Langa so that you don't have people jumping at any points... for cable theft.... We're hoping to build that wall and finish it around the end of May. Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

