Macassar teen shot dead by security guard was allegedly trying to protect father
The mother of a 15-year-old boy shot dead by a security guard at a petrol station in Macassar on Monday has said he must not 'get away with it'.
Carl Du Plessis was at the Engen garage on the corner of Link And Burg Street with his siblings and their father when the shooting happened.
News 25 journalist Marvin Charles says while the exact details about the incident are 'sketchy', some eyewitnesses say the boy was reaching into his pocket when he was shot.
Charles joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday morning for the latest on the case.
The father Shelven and his three children came to the garage to pump air in their tyres because they were on their way to the hospital.Marvin Charles, Journalist - News24
Charles says an altercation broke out between the father and the security guard over the position of the security van.
It's alleged that the SBV security guard took Shelven's neck and started choking him and to save his father, Carl got out of the car and just like that, he was shot.Marvin Charles, Journalist - News24
He had money in his pocket and went to take it out, the security guard perhaps thought it was something else and shot him.Marvin Charles, Journalist - News24
Some insiders have told us that the son provoked him and that's what made him fire...Marvin Charles, Journalist - News24
Police on Monday confirmed that a 34-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murder and is due before Somerset West Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).
Meanwhile, security firm SBV has expressed its shock and sadness at the death of the teenager and says it is cooperating fully with the current police investigtion.
“We are deeply saddened to hear that a young person has lost his life. As a company we wish to extend our sincere condolences to his family and to his loved ones. Our employee is currently in police custody. While we are not able to release any further information at this point in time, we are working with the authorities to investigate the incident,” says Mark Barrett, Group CEO of SBV Services South Africa. “We expect all employees to behave with respect and dignity towards others. We are shocked by this incident and, as a responsible employer, we are not taking this lightly. We reiterate that we are co-operating in full with the SAPS investigation.”
Teenager shot dead by security officer in Macassar - listen to the full conversation below:
