Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry

16 February 2021 11:13 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Oprah
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child.

Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey will sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what royal pundits are predicting will be an explosive interview next month.

The news comes just two days after a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they are expecting their second child.

The interview with the media mogul on 7 March will be Harry and Meghan's first since they announced they would be stepping back from royal duties and attempting to carve out a more private life for their family.

In a statement the US broadcaster said: "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

They'll cover everything from what it was like for her becoming a royal, marriage, motherhood, life under intense public pressure.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

If you're in the UK you have this sense of, hang-on, you wanted to escape public scrutiny. You have sued newspapers for your own privacy to escape public scrutiny.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You have effectively shunned Britain and the British media and the Royal Family and now you're going on American telly to reveal all to make some cash!

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Winfrey was among the guests at the couple's star-studded wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018 and is also a neighbour of the pair who moved to California last year following their decision to leave England.

RELATED: 'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child

Listen to the full World View by clicking below:




16 February 2021 11:13 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Oprah
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

