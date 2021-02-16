UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants
The University of Cape Town (UCT) is about to start a phase one clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine that works without targeting the “spike protein” alone, thereby potentially working against all current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2.
“Spike protein is mutation-prone,” says Professor Graeme Meintjies of the Department of Medicine at UCT.
“The nucleocapsid protein [targeted by this new vaccine candidate] appears to be much more stable over time and therefore has a lower risk of developing mutations that could risk vaccine failure.”
The next-generation vaccine is developed by ImmunityBio, headed by South African-American billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong.
“Our Covid-19 vaccine candidate could solve the growing problem of new variants of the virus that have begun to appear," said Soon-Shiong.
"We are seeing these mutations around the world, causing serious outbreaks already in the UK and in my native South Africa.
“The mutations are occurring on the spike protein of the virus, which is why it’s vital to pursue a vaccine that does not rely solely on targeting the spike protein.
“Our T-cell-based vaccine candidate is intended to kill the infected cell to prevent the virus from replicating and could provide long-term memory to recipients that would not be affected by spike protein mutations.
“The potential for our second-generation T cell vaccine to serve as a ‘universal boost’ deployed in South Africa is exciting.
“We are committed to developing these vaccines in South Africa as well as supporting a manufacturing infrastructure so that the country could be self-sufficient,” he said.
Who is Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong?
Billionaire Soon-Shiong - often described as “the world’s richest doctor” – was born and raised in Port Elizabeth, and educated at the University of the Witwatersrand.
He is the richest person living in Los Angeles.
Click here to learn more about him.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Meintjies about this promising development.
You’re eliciting a broader immune response… The hope is that immunity will last for longer… and that the vaccine will prevent infection…Professor Graeme Meintjies, Department of Medicine - University of Cape Town
We invite volunteers to participate. We start with healthy adults… We then move to populations more at risk of severe disease…Professor Graeme Meintjies, Department of Medicine - University of Cape Town
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
