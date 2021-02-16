[UPDATE] Signal Hill blaze contained





Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) dispatched fire crews from NCC Wildfires and Working on Fire to contain the blaze earlier on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services helicopter was also dispatched to assist with fire suppression efforts.

⚠️#SignalHillFire Update⚠️

The Fire has been contained. Aerial resources have been stood down by IC.



Newlands firefighters are busy with mop- up operation to limit the possibilities of the fire flaring up.



They will patrol the burnt area during the day.@TableMountainNP https://t.co/MaONtqiyNF pic.twitter.com/dberuu3lFE — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) February 16, 2021

Waterbombing signal hill veld fire pic.twitter.com/gmbV4YggTq — Ric (@Ric2loud) February 16, 2021