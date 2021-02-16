[UPDATE] Signal Hill blaze contained
Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) dispatched fire crews from NCC Wildfires and Working on Fire to contain the blaze earlier on Tuesday.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services helicopter was also dispatched to assist with fire suppression efforts.
🔥#SignalHillFire Update 🔥— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) February 16, 2021
The fire has been contained and mopping up in progress.#SANParks #TableMountainNationalPark #WCFireSeason #FireIsEveryonesFight
⚠️#SignalHillFire Update⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) February 16, 2021
The Fire has been contained. Aerial resources have been stood down by IC.
Newlands firefighters are busy with mop- up operation to limit the possibilities of the fire flaring up.
They will patrol the burnt area during the day.@TableMountainNP https://t.co/MaONtqiyNF pic.twitter.com/dberuu3lFE
Waterbombing signal hill veld fire pic.twitter.com/gmbV4YggTq— Ric (@Ric2loud) February 16, 2021
Massive veld fire on Signal Hill. @news24 @vwsfires @TableMountainNP pic.twitter.com/C91qGN6m5r— Jay Caboz (@JayCaboz) February 16, 2021
⚠️WC Fire Alert⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) February 16, 2021
📍Signal Hill
WOF_WC has dispatched the Newlands Team, a spotter and a Huey Chopper to assist the SANParks - Table Mountain National Park in suppression efforts of the fire as windy weather conditions rages in Cape Town.#SavingLives#ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/fOhfGB0o0N
Source : Twitter.
