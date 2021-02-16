'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest





Pauw issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon apologising for false information contained in a Daily Maverick column about his arrest which was published last week.

The investigative journalist was arrested at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday 6 February and detained overnight for charges of theft, supposedly due to an outstanding restaurant bill.

In the column he wrote last Friday, titled I was stunned and dazed when pounced on by police, arrested, jailed overnight and charged with theft, Pauw made several claims which he has now withdrawn.

Pauw initially alleged that the restaurant called the police on him after his credit card had bounced.

He also claimed that the police officers who had arrested him stole R1,000 in cash that he had on him at the time.

Pauw now admits that these allegations are not true and that "there are errors in the column" which he published.

"It turns out this did not happen. Neither the restaurant nor the Waterfront made any such calls and played no role in my arrest", the statement reads.

"I have also now established that the police officers did not take the R1,000 in cash I had with me. I was only provided with the evidence on Monday. I apologise to the three policemen for having said this."

He's apologised to the restaurant, the V&A Waterfront, the police, and the Daily Maverick for errors in his story.

However, he maintains that he was unlawfully arrested.

My statement and an apology about the events at the V&A Waterfront on 6 February 2021 pic.twitter.com/ufFUGNdAvf — Jacques Pauw (@Jaqqs) February 16, 2021

Pauw says he met with the restaurant owner and V&A management who made him aware of the inaccuracies in his Daily Maverick column on Monday.

The journalist confesses to being inebriated at the time of his arrest and says his memory was blurred.

"I feel embarrassed about my conduct. In this era of fake news, propaganda and lack of accountability, I must publicly accept responsibility for my own actions and apologise for them. It is the right thing to do."

I wrote the column because I was emotional, angry, and humiliated by the entire experience. Jacques Pauw, Author and investigative journalist

I had too much to drink in the restaurant and my memory was blurred. The ordeal of the experience of the arrest and having to spend the night in jail compounded my emotional state. Jacques Pauw, Author and investigative journalist

The restaurant owner is withdrawing the charge of theft against Pauw.

Meanwhile, the Daily Maverick has come under fire for publishing Pauw's column last week, which contained half-truths and unverified information.

Imagine getting drunk qnd disorderly, facing consequences but using your white powers to drag everyone but yourself. People could lose jobs but your entitlement doesn't care. The audacious privilege is not surprising but will never not be astounding. — Bhavna Maharaj (@BhavMaharaj) February 16, 2021

We all have drunken tweets...but it seems Daily Maverick is Jacques Pauws personal twitter page where he can vent drunken rage .....levels — Big Xhosa (@MTshwete) February 16, 2021

Jacques Pauw, the author of The President's keepers is today exposed



We now know that he can fabricate stories & lie to pursue specific interests



He then uses his friends in the media such as @dailymaverick to spread his lies.



We also know that he is "drunkard" who lies easily https://t.co/Kv5EFtkGIt — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) February 16, 2021

It’s people responding with ‘we all have those nights’ to that Jacques statement. Sorry? Not all of us get shit-faced, fabricate the details of an evening out and defame people and establishments by writing a column of lies??? — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) February 16, 2021

Pauw using “I was drunk” as a moral defence is the take home for me — The Native (@Zuko_Godlimpi) February 16, 2021

Hmmm. This, ironically, means Daily Maverick publishes pieces without verifying the exact details and speaking to those accused. 🙈

This is a bit more serious than this apology https://t.co/3PA5bHVK9c — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) February 16, 2021

Hard-earned cash for when you stop with your “white man, white right” attitude. — Socially distant (@MeneeshaG) February 16, 2021

It poses so many questions about the @dailymaverick before the article was published, your own integrity & the abuse of privilege afforded to you.



It also makes me think of the poor, who are often subjected to police brutality.



There is often no help or voice for them. — Daniels (@ADaniel26099125) February 16, 2021

So the Daily Maverick got caught up in a smear campaign where you misled the public about how you got drunk and disorderly, was arrested and then used the media to slam a restaurant, the V&A and SAPS? Is that it? https://t.co/5FveHKkNqC — The Villager (@Penxenxe) February 16, 2021

The abuse of his privilege as a Daily Maverick writer to use it to fight his personal battles worries me. A lot. If you get involved in shenanigans while in a state of inebriation it makes sense to investigate and hear all sides before rushing to write an articles in a newspaper. — El Pristo (@EPristo) February 16, 2021

Imagine getting drunk. Causing trouble. Police have to take you away cause your drunk and disorderly. Then running to work to launch a smear campaign against the police and the restaurant where you were causing trouble 🤣. — TheeDuma (@TheeDuma) February 16, 2021

My dude wrote an article to Daily Maverick based on nothing but unfounded rage and a babalas. DFKM. 😂😂 — jinnersay kwah (@NthabiWabi) February 16, 2021

An investigative journalist wrote a whole Daily Maverick article based on drunken emotions, not on hard-core evidence!! Kade sanitshela...!!! — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) February 16, 2021