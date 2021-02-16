Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up





The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is not yet threatening the supply of coffee - the world’s second-most traded commodity, after oil.

Production costs, however, are skyrocketing, says Rosetta Roastery co-owner Robert Coles.

Production costs are rising, but the coffee supply chain remains intact. © astimak/123rf

The best coffee beans - grown in some of the most remote, dangerous parts of the world – finds their way to Cape Town’s countless roasteries and coffee suppliers.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Cole about how his industry and roastery – twice voted best in South Africa - are handling the ongoing pandemic.

Lockdown made last year interesting… Coffee was the only thing that got us up in the morning… Robert Coles, co-owner - Rosetta Roastery

We roast all our own coffee… We focus on speciality coffee… the top 2% of the world’s output… Robert Coles, co-owner - Rosetta Roastery

The supply chain of coffee has been resilient for the most part… There have been challenges such as migrant labourers who couldn’t get to farms… Production costs have gone up… Robert Coles, co-owner - Rosetta Roastery

Listen to the interview in the audio below.