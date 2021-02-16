'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'
Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on businesses in South Africa, small businesses in particular.
Yoco is keeping track of how turnover has been affected with its Small Business Recovery Monitor.
The fintech startup is the payments provider of 80,000 small businesses across the country.
Yoco's graphs show the ratio between pre-lockdown 2020 revenue and current revenue for these firms.
January saw a slump in sales, due to standard seasonal declines as well as the re-instatement of Level 3 lockdown in December.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Yoco's head of Brand Marketing, Matt Brownell.
It's usually not a great month, but this past January was about 15-20% tougher across the board and across the country than what we would expect to see in a normal January without the pandemic.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
What we have generally seen is that by the end of last year about 15% of the businesses that were trading with us before the pandemic started, had not turned on their Yoco devices which suggests a fairly high closure rate.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Those that managed to change their business models and re-open again have done perhaps better than we expected in many respects.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
The numbers are being positively impacted by the migration from cash to card.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Consumption behaviour has also changed says Brownell - while people are shopping less, when they do shop their 'basket sizes' are substantially higher.
The story of the last ten weeks has been fascinating... The first two weeks of December were actually comparable to a fairly normal December across the major industries in South African small business and a little bit softer on the food and beverage side as you would expect.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Then came the rapid rise in Covid infections and the lockdown which happened on the 28th. We saw the lockdown coupled with a generally soft business environment, so that January number was poor across the board.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
The restaurant business was worst affected, particularly in the coastal areas due to the beach ban.
The sectors that showed the most resilience were the health and beauty industry, at around 80% compared to the norm for January.
However, the market has seen some improvement over the last 2 weeks since the regulations were eased:
"Across the board, provinces are edging towards the 100% mark in Total Processing Volume (TPV) with the exception of the Western Cape which remains at 85% on average."
For more detail, take a listen:
