Over 10,000 learners still need placement in Cape schools, says WCED





According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as of Sunday 14 February, roughly 10,500 learners were still not enrolled.

A significant number of those unplaced learners are late applications or learners from other provinces, says WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

She says that the WCED will have a more accurate report of how many learners still require school placement after a survey is conducted on the 10th school day on Friday 26 February.

According to Hammond, there have only been a handful of disruptions since schools welcome learners back on Monday.

At one school, a school governing body (SGB) is challenging the appointment of the deputy precinicp as acting principal.

At a high school in Khayelitsha, community groups and parents have staged a protest over learner placement at an overcrowded school.

And along the West Coast, Graafwater parents are protesting against the closure of Graafwater High School.

It has actually been a relatively calm start to the school year. With the hyped leading up to it, our schools have done very well to manage the situations that were at hand. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

I can count five schools that have had reports where there have been disruptions. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: