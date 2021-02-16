Streaming issues? Report here
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue

16 February 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Medical aid
Discovery Limited
Discovery Health Medical Scheme
COVID-19
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine rollout
DHMS

Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members.

As the first tranche of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines is set to arrive in South Africa, anxiety is still high around an efficient rollout by government.

Discovery Limited CEO Adrian Gore reached out to worried Discovery Health members to explain the scheme's role in the programme.

"We need to support our country in executing an effective vaccination campaign while ensuring that every one of our adult Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) members can be vaccinated quickly and efficiently."

Image: © Iurii Golub / 123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gore on The Money Show.

The Discovery Limited founder explains the two chief reasons why the scheme cannot simply procure the vaccines itself and vaccinate members.

There is a shortage of the vaccine globally... The pharmaceutical companies manufacturing the vaccines will currently sell only to national governments.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Certain people with certain risk factors are more susceptible to illness and death from Covid. If you're going to have a centralised approach that rations the vaccine properly, you have a situation where young, healthy people who can pay can get it before others who are susceptible... where people die who could have been saved.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Ideally you do want to have a process of social solidarity... The quid pro quo is that the central process needs to be competent and run well so that we get it done.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

This is where government and business need to work together to make sure the vaccine rollout is done properly, says Gore.

He outlines the role of Discovery Health:

We have been working closely with the National Department of Health, Business for South Africa, Business Leadership SA and other stakeholders, on many aspects of the national vaccination programme.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Our team has been involved in supporting the population analytics, research-supported procurement processes, distribution planning and system development that has been taking place.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

They have made sure that DHMS members will be covered and protected, he says.

Listen to Gore elaborate on the role of private medical aid schemes below:




Tags:
