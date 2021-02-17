Streaming issues? Report here
Lockdown settlement stops trains in tracks, but residents have nowhere to go

17 February 2021 8:56 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
PRASA
Lockdown informal settlement

Lockdown informal settlement committee member David Teboho says Prasa gave residents notice to leave within 10 days.

Rail agency Prasa's R1.4billion phase 1 of its infrastructure rehabilitation has been halted in its tracks on the Central line at Langa due to the informal settlement that mushroomed on the tracks during lockdown.

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said on Tuesday that the City of Cape Town is working very hard to find alternative land where the families living in the settlement named Lockdown should be relocated.

RELATED: Central line operating again, but illegal land occupiers derailing plans - Prasa

On Wednesday Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lockdown informal settlement committee member David Teboho to find out what it would take to get those living there to move.

We didn't have any negotiations with Prasa. Prasa just gave us the paper that we must leave within 10 days.

David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee

The 10-day deadline was lat Sunday says Teboho.

But the problem was we don't know where to live because we don't have a place to go.

David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee

He estimates there are about 400 structures in Lockdown with an average of 3 persons staying in each house.

Teboho explains that these residents were renting in areas such as Philippi, Gugulethu, and Nyanga, but after losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown, they could no longer afford the rents.

We are aware it is not legal.

David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee

We want Prasa to talk with the City of Cape Town to find land.

David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee

There is no land available except if purchased, suggests Refilwe Moloto.

We know that but we don't know what we can do now because we have been staying here for a long time.

David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee

He says the residents will have to make a decision based on what the City does, but adds many still have no jobs.

Listen to the interview below:

The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN



