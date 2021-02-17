Lockdown settlement stops trains in tracks, but residents have nowhere to go
Rail agency Prasa's R1.4billion phase 1 of its infrastructure rehabilitation has been halted in its tracks on the Central line at Langa due to the informal settlement that mushroomed on the tracks during lockdown.
Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said on Tuesday that the City of Cape Town is working very hard to find alternative land where the families living in the settlement named Lockdown should be relocated.
On Wednesday Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lockdown informal settlement committee member David Teboho to find out what it would take to get those living there to move.
We didn't have any negotiations with Prasa. Prasa just gave us the paper that we must leave within 10 days.David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee
The 10-day deadline was lat Sunday says Teboho.
But the problem was we don't know where to live because we don't have a place to go.David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee
He estimates there are about 400 structures in Lockdown with an average of 3 persons staying in each house.
Teboho explains that these residents were renting in areas such as Philippi, Gugulethu, and Nyanga, but after losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown, they could no longer afford the rents.
We are aware it is not legal.David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee
We want Prasa to talk with the City of Cape Town to find land.David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee
There is no land available except if purchased, suggests Refilwe Moloto.
We know that but we don't know what we can do now because we have been staying here for a long time.David Teboho, Member - Lockdown Informal Settlement Committee
He says the residents will have to make a decision based on what the City does, but adds many still have no jobs.
