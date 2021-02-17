e-Visa programme is nowhere near ready - Tourism Business Council SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:50
FlySafair will fine you R100,000 or not wearing a face mask on board its aircrfat
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirby Gordon
Today at 10:05
Vaccinations begin today
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 10:08
Deputy Chair of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:35
Making Cities Safer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Air quality and pollution
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Roelof Burger, Prof of Environmental Studies, NWU
Jacob Legadima, Gauteng Air Quality Officer
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- complex and housing estate politics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Are we brink of a national security threat? MK Vet council responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Today at 12:27
Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:45
Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
e-Visa programme is nowhere near ready - Tourism Business Council SA

17 February 2021 9:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.

During President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address last week, there seemed to be some hope regarding e-visas.

Currently, travelers have to make their way to the nearest major city with a SA mission to apply in person, so e-visas would make it far easier for billions to visit South Africa than before.

But is this really happening?

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), talks to Refilwe Moloto about the roadblocks experienced in getting e-viss off the ground.

The President did mention the e-visa at the State of the Nation Address but it was first mentioned in 2019.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

At that time he says TMCSA had submitted a proposal arguing how e-visas would boost tourism especially visitors from countries such as India and China who have restrictive visa processing capacity.

So, the e-visa has been in the making for the past two years and it will be something that will help us recover from the pandemic as a tourism industry.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Government says it is being piloted.

We believe that it is taking too long. We should have bought a system that is off the shelf, that is already working for other countries, and we should have used a plug-and-play model and been a lot further than we are at the moment.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

When tourism picks up there should be a robust e-visa system he says.

What has been implemented thus far, asks Refilwe?

We don't have anything so far that we can go to market with.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

A system has been piloted in Kenya, but that was a year ago, he says, and there have been no results received since then.

From what we have been shown, it may not be a worldwide e-visa. It may be a visa application platform where the adjudication will still be done by a person.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

When applying to e-visa systems in other counties prospective travelers get a visa within a few hours if not within minutes, he adds.

The plans made two years ago by the South African government are already out of date, suggests Tshivengwa.

We should realise that the world has changed....we need to be building in the whole vaccine passport into the visa system.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

It needs to be agile. it needs to be responsive, and it should be able to do what we want it to do going forward

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

He says TBCSA has met with the Department of Home Affairs to discuss the system.

It has to be something that is world-class.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

We have nothing to talk about at the moment and hopefully, we will get the system approved and implemented in the next few months.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

He says TBCSA remains confident that the e-visa system will be implemented soon.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

