[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles
The men wait in a corridor outside an office. Others before them are going for a test and can be heard gagging and reacting to what sounds like the swab being stuck very far down.
'How was it?' asks one of the two waiting. 'It's rough...the testicles,' replies a man who has just been tested, 'They start out OK, but they go way too deep.'
When the men realise the meaning their relief is palpable.
The insurance company is known for its clever and funny ads.
Watch the word confusion, a King Price advertising speciality, in the video below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman in conversation with Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
