Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England





Click here for all Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is threatening to close the border between Scotland and England if Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to adapt her tough new quarantine rules.

All international arrivals in Scotland must quarantine in one of six hotels designated by the government.

England only compels arrivals from 33 red-list countries to “hotel quarantine”.

Scotlands' Nicola Sturgeon is threatening to close the border with England. © Steve AllenUK/123rf

If Johnson fails to sharpen the rules, the Scottish government is likely to introduce border checks in a bid to keep an eye on foreign arrivals from England and to “impose the requirement to isolate at the point of arrival”.

UK Member of Parliament Peter Bone called Scottish threats “ridiculous” and “bearing no logic".

“It is wrong for the First Minister of Scotland to try and impose her laws on English airports,” said Bone.

For more detail, read "Scotland threatens to close border with England if quarantine hotel loopholes not closed".