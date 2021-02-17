Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England
Click here for all Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is threatening to close the border between Scotland and England if Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to adapt her tough new quarantine rules.
All international arrivals in Scotland must quarantine in one of six hotels designated by the government.
England only compels arrivals from 33 red-list countries to “hotel quarantine”.
If Johnson fails to sharpen the rules, the Scottish government is likely to introduce border checks in a bid to keep an eye on foreign arrivals from England and to “impose the requirement to isolate at the point of arrival”.
UK Member of Parliament Peter Bone called Scottish threats “ridiculous” and “bearing no logic".
“It is wrong for the First Minister of Scotland to try and impose her laws on English airports,” said Bone.
For more detail, read "Scotland threatens to close border with England if quarantine hotel loopholes not closed".
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29843802_the-flag-of-the-united-kingdom-and-the-flag-of-scotland-scottish-independence.html
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa starts largest vaccination campaign in its entire history
"Tygerberg Hospital gets 7400 vaccines and Groote Schuur gets 5760. Chris Hani Baragwanath gets just over 11 000," says Mia Malan.Read More
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up
Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery).Read More
UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants
The vaccine is developed by ImmunityBio, headed by South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong (aka "world's richest doctor").Read More
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup
Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant.Read More
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March
The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon.Read More
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal
Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope.Read More
Doctors in SA may now prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – High Court
"It should only be used in severe cases," says virologist Burtram Fielding, "Safety data is available; there are side-effects."Read More
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”Read More
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa.Read More
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More