Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef
Sanef says the ethical breaches in the opinion piece by veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw are a setback for the efforts to strengthen media integrity and credibility in South Africa.
The organisation has issued a statement after Pauw admitted to making "errors" in the column he wrote about his recent arrest and detention at the V&A Waterfront.
RELATED: 'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest
Last Friday, Pauw penned a column about his arrest by the police at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Saturday 6 February.
He claimed that the police has mistreated him over an unpaid restaurant bill and accused three police officers of stealing his money.
Pauw and Daily Maverick have since unpublished the column which Sanef says was clearly a fabrication.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pauw apologised for the "mistakes in Daily Maverick column”. He admitted that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that his “memory was blurred”.
Daily Maverick said that it had unpublished the story from its website after obtaining the CCTV footage and “given the factual inaccuracies in the original column”.
Sanef believes that Pauw's ethical breach undermines the work currently underway to rebuild trust between the media and the public.
These very problematic incidents cause the public to doubt the media’s credibility and further erode the fragile relationship between law enforcement and the media.Sanef
Editors and journalists must hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. The public expects the truth from us at all times. We must also not abuse our privilege of access to media platforms and the might of our pens.Sanef
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
