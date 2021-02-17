Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list
Every Sunday, a beloved Cape Town personality shares their favourite tracks from 80s and 90s for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.
This coming Sunday Crystal Ordersen will be spinning her favourite retro tunes.
She hails from Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats and cut her journalism teeth reporting on drug abuse and gangsterism in affected communities.
Then she spread her winds and reported from conflict zones in Arica for a decade, before returning home to work in a variety of local newsrooms.
Currently, Crystal is a duty editor at 24-hour news channel eNCA and also hosts Africa Report on 702.
