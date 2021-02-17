Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:10 Explosion at an ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark leaves three employees trapped under rubble Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

125 125

Today at 15:16 Corruption Watch's Veza tool helps you rate the service at police stations Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 15:20 What does small scale vaccine rollout mean for a possible 3rd or 4th Covid-19 wave in SA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN: Covid-19 Vaccinations begins Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:40 New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM

125 125

Today at 15:50 SARS offices open again after seven weeks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services

125 125

Today at 16:05 ANC response to State of the Province Address Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

125 125

Today at 16:10 Survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on South African households Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Nic Spaull

125 125

Today at 16:20 The first vaccines rolled out in the WC - chaos in Khayelitsha. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 16:20 Heterosexual life partners to have same benefits as same-sex couples Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mandi Mudarikwa, Attorney at Women's Legal centre

125 125

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Ramaphosa has signed a 3-year retirement fund lock-in into law- what does it mean? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 16:55 Pauw’s ethical breach Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

125 125

Today at 17:05 Premier Alan Winde on SOPA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:10 SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Glenda Gray

125 125

Today at 17:20 The Auto Industry Bets Its Future on Batteries Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Ben Bladergroen - Head of the Energy Storage Innovation Lab at University of the Western Cape

125 125

Today at 17:20 The government vehicle fleet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

125 125

Today at 17:45 Boxed wine in SA outsold bottles for the first time in 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Malu Lambert - wine writer at wine.co.za

125 125

Today at 18:20 Zoom: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125