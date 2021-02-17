[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'





Tuesday was Day 1 of the usual post-Sona debate in Parliament, but it was a bit different as only 50 Members of parliament were allowed in the National Assembly.

South Africans are used to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) annual disruptions of the State of the Nation as well as the debates that follow. But despite the red berets being on a virtual platform, its members still managed to disrupt proceedings after Julius Malema's response was cut short due to his time limit, and he was muted.

A protracted shouting match could be heard from the online platform.

Then, deputy higher education minister and MP Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader, accusing him of being fickle with his political allegiances over the years.

Your transition from 'kill for Zuma' to 'kill Zuma', and then to swiftly move towards killing time and having tea with Zuma, is nothing but a reflection of someone who is willing to change their ethics, morals, politics, and allegiances more often that you would change your red overalls, Buti Manamela, ANC MP and Deputy Minister of Higher Education

You go around with the backbone equivalent to Malva Pudding. Buti Manamela, ANC MP and Deputy Minister of Higher Education

#SONADebate | The house is experiencing minor disruptions after Malema spoke over time. There's no sea of red visible inside the chambers but the MPs can be heard from the virtual platform.



NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo declines all points of order. pic.twitter.com/TBjCjKg60z — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) February 16, 2021

