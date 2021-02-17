Ramaphosa and Mkhize to join healthcare workers for J&J jab in Khayelitsha
Ramaphosa and Mkhize get Covid-19 jab alongside healthcare workers
The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa and Mkhize will join the first health care workers to receive the vaccine in Khayelitsha.
President Ramaphosa says this is being done to demonstrate the government's confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and help allay any fears that people may have.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown in extensive trials to be safe and efficacious and will protect our health care workers from illness and death from Covid-19", Ramaphosa said in a statement.
President @CyrilRamaphosa, Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize and Deputy Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla as well as the healthcare workers will be vaccinated this afternoon at Khayelitsha District Hospital in the Western Cape Province.
The president has called on leaders in various sectors and parts of the country to lead by example and get inoculated publicly.
We will therefore witness some Premiers, MECs and leaders from civil society, religious formations and traditional leadership being vaccinated in all provinces.President Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa received the first batch of 80,000 doses of the J & J vaccine on Tuesday night.
Statement by President @CyrilRamaphosa on arrival of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: