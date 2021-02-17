Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'
South Africa’s longsuffering electricity consumers will pay 15% more for their erratic supply from 1 April.
This comes after a High Court ruling that allows Eskom to raise an extra R10 billion this year.
Poor households will still get free, basic electricity or subsidies provided for in this latest tariff decision.
Energy expert Ted Blom accuses Eskom of changing fixed costs “behind the scenes”.
“If you normally use a R100 pay-as-go coupon, and let's say you got 50 units for your R100, under the new tariff structure, the fixed costs are going to be R75 out of your R100 and you will only get 30 units for your electricity,” said Blom.
Blom says the public is being “hoodwinked and sucked dry by all these non-transparent things that are happening in dark boardrooms with smoky mirrors”.
“It's time for this to change and the only way is to take on the government.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Blom.
Nersa capitulated. They didn’t enter a defence! … There was a change of regulator. The old one said, ‘No ways’…Ted Blom, energy expert
Nersa did not give the public a chance to ventilate on this matter. We’ve become the frog brought slowly to boil…Ted Blom, energy expert
De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase… Our economy is in freefall! … It’s totally ridiculous…. We’re just being gorged!Ted Blom, energy expert
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
