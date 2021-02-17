Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Explosion at an ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark leaves three employees trapped under rubble
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 15:16
Corruption Watch's Veza tool helps you rate the service at police stations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:20
What does small scale vaccine rollout mean for a possible 3rd or 4th Covid-19 wave in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 15:20
EWN: Covid-19 Vaccinations begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC response to State of the Province Address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 16:10
Survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on South African households
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 16:20
The first vaccines rolled out in the WC - chaos in Khayelitsha.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Heterosexual life partners to have same benefits as same-sex couples
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mandi Mudarikwa, Attorney at Women's Legal centre
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Ramaphosa has signed a 3-year retirement fund lock-in into law- what does it mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Pauw’s ethical breach
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on SOPA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:20
The Auto Industry Bets Its Future on Batteries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ben Bladergroen - Head of the Energy Storage Innovation Lab at University of the Western Cape
Today at 17:20
The government vehicle fleet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Boxed wine in SA outsold bottles for the first time in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malu Lambert - wine writer at wine.co.za
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

17 February 2021 11:53 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Electricity tariffs
High Court
Refilwe Moloto
energy
Ted blom
Eskom tariffs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

"De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!"

South Africa’s longsuffering electricity consumers will pay 15% more for their erratic supply from 1 April.

This comes after a High Court ruling that allows Eskom to raise an extra R10 billion this year.

Poor households will still get free, basic electricity or subsidies provided for in this latest tariff decision.

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

Energy expert Ted Blom accuses Eskom of changing fixed costs “behind the scenes”.

“If you normally use a R100 pay-as-go coupon, and let's say you got 50 units for your R100, under the new tariff structure, the fixed costs are going to be R75 out of your R100 and you will only get 30 units for your electricity,” said Blom.

Blom says the public is being “hoodwinked and sucked dry by all these non-transparent things that are happening in dark boardrooms with smoky mirrors”.

“It's time for this to change and the only way is to take on the government.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Blom.

Nersa capitulated. They didn’t enter a defence! … There was a change of regulator. The old one said, ‘No ways’…

Ted Blom, energy expert

Nersa did not give the public a chance to ventilate on this matter. We’ve become the frog brought slowly to boil…

Ted Blom, energy expert

De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase… Our economy is in freefall! … It’s totally ridiculous…. We’re just being gorged!

Ted Blom, energy expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




