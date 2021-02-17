FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains





The airline's no-nonsense mask policy caused a stir on Twitter earlier this week after a passenger tweeted a picture of FlySafair's warning card.

The low-cost carrier has confirmed that passengers who refuse to comply with mandatory face mask laws are discretely handed a warning card.

Kirby Gordon, the chief marketing officer at FlySafair, says the warning is internally referred to as a "yellow card" by the business.

The non-compliance warning on the card reads as follow:

"Should you refuse to wear your mask we will be forced to inform the authorities and we will be greeted by SAPS upon arrival. You will also be added to our 'No-Fly' list and will not be welcome on any future FlySaFair flights."

"Our Captain may choose to divert this flight, in the interest of health and safety; and as per our Terms and Conditions, all inherent costs (estimated at R100k) will be for your account", the warning continues.

Gordon says the airline is obligated to take a strict approach when dealing with mask compliance on board flights.

Airlines risk losing their operating licences if they don't enforce the mandatory face mask law, he tells CapeTalk.

Under the current regulations, the refusal to wear a mask in public is a criminal offence and can result in a R1,500 fine or up to six months in jail.

In October last year, a passenger was escorted off a FlySafair flight by police for refusing to were a mask before takeoff.

If we do encounter a passenger who for some reason refuses to don their mask properly we've got a small business card that we hand out - internally, we call it a yellow card - that allows us to discreetly present the customer with the realities that this is a law that we need to enforce and to outline what kinds of actions we're required to take if there's a failure to comply. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

It's a criminal offence at this stage, not to wear a mask in a public place, but as a business owner, we're obligated to ensure that mask compliance is enforced in the remit of our business. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

And as an airline, again, we're required to do that again on author level in order to maintain our operating licence as part of the health safety regulations that we are accountable for. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

Ever since it was deemed to be a criminal offense not to wear [a mask] the compliance has been pretty good... In the beginning, we did have a few instances where there were some issues. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

