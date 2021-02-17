[WATCH] Ramaphosa joins Cape Town healthcare workers and gets Covid-19 jab
President Ramaphosa was vaccinated at approximately 1:25pm on Wednesday afternoon, followed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize just five minutes later.
Earlier, Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first healthcare worker in South Africa to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Just took the vaccine! #WeChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/ZkNg8jra4f— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2021
Taking the vaccine was quick, easy and not so painful. I urge all our healthcare workers to register to receive their vaccinations as they are our first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic. #WeChooseVacciNation #VaccineforSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/11tyl1f9Xs— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2021
The Presidency streamed the momentous occasion live on its official Twitter account below:
President @CyrilRamaphosa joins healthcare workers as they receive the coronavirus vaccination#VaccinesForSouthAfrica #WeChooseVaccination https://t.co/qDaWPERaJR— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 17, 2021
Ramaphosa was joined by Health Minister Mkhize and Deputy Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla along with healthcare workers who are first in line to receive the jab in phase one of South Africa's vaccine rollout.
President Ramaphosa says he chose to get inoculated publicly to demonstrate the government's confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and help allay any fears that people may have.
President @CyrilRamaphosa, Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize and Deputy Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla as well as the healthcare workers will be vaccinated this afternoon at Khayelitsha District Hospital in the Western Cape Province. #WeChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/g5BzuWlNXj— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 17, 2021
