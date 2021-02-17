'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Explosion at an ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark leaves three employees trapped under rubble
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 15:16
Corruption Watch's Veza tool helps you rate the service at police stations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:20
What does small scale vaccine rollout mean for a possible 3rd or 4th Covid-19 wave in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 15:20
EWN: Covid-19 Vaccinations begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC response to State of the Province Address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 16:10
Survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on South African households
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 16:20
The first vaccines rolled out in the WC - chaos in Khayelitsha.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Heterosexual life partners to have same benefits as same-sex couples
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mandi Mudarikwa, Attorney at Women's Legal centre
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Ramaphosa has signed a 3-year retirement fund lock-in into law- what does it mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Pauw’s ethical breach
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on SOPA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:20
The Auto Industry Bets Its Future on Batteries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ben Bladergroen - Head of the Energy Storage Innovation Lab at University of the Western Cape
Today at 17:20
The government vehicle fleet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Boxed wine in SA outsold bottles for the first time in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malu Lambert - wine writer at wine.co.za
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa joins Cape Town healthcare workers and gets Covid-19 jab President Cyril Ramaphosa joined healthcare workers and was vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon... 17 February 2021 1:19 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) says it's deeply concerned and disappointed by Jacques Pauw's fabricated Daily M... 17 February 2021 11:15 AM
View all Local
'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy' Mpumelo Cindi of the MK National Council says the body is the voice of bona fide MK members and dissociates itself from MKMVA. 17 February 2021 1:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding' Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader. 17 February 2021 11:32 AM
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries. 17 February 2021 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all Business
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
5 tips for saving thousands of rands each month Naked co-founder Ernest North shares five money-saving tips to stretch your rands further than you ever imagined possible. 16 February 2021 3:23 PM
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery). 16 February 2021 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic". 17 February 2021 10:24 AM
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries. 17 February 2021 9:59 AM
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy'

17 February 2021 1:51 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
MKMVA

Mpumelo Cindi of the MK National Council says the body is the voice of bona fide MK members and dissociates itself from MKMVA.

Former President Jacob Zuma has refused to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, and an application has been submitted to the Constitutional Court to have him charged with contempt of court, with the possibility of arrest.

His supporters have ramped up the rhetoric when it comes to defending him, even putting their bodies on the line for Zuma, says presenter Lester Kiewit.

The uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has also thrown its weight behind the former president stating it will not allow him to be arrested.

But the Gauteng chair of an alternative MK body, MK National Council, Mpumelo Cindi, talks to Lester Kiewit and says the MKMVA actions are akin to anarchy and the ANC needs to discipline Zuma.

What is the difference between the MKMVA and the MK National Council asks Lester?

The difference between MKMVA and MK National Council is the fact that the MK National Council is an alternative voice of members of MK.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Members of the MK National Council are not associated with MKMVA in any shape or form.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Cindi explains that the MK National Council was established in 2017

The structure was established by bona fide members of MK who felt and believed that the name of MK is being abused by MKMVA and therefore we don't want to associate ourselves with anything that is done wrong by MKMVA.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

He describes MKMVA members vowing to defend Zuma as anarchy.

MK is the people's army, and its members are expected by default, to be on the side of the law, on the side of the country, on the side of the Constitution.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

No bona fide member of MK can associate themselves with anything to do with the protection of personal rights at the expense of our Constitution.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

All these pronouncements by people claiming to be members of MKMVA are just a clear example of anarchy and lawlessness.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Cindi says the Council supports the Zondo Commission and the decisions taken by the ANC that all those who have flouted the law must be brought to book.

I think maybe the problem with the ANC and its leaders, is that they need the necessary courage to be decisive...As it stands now, people are emboldened by the fact that the ANC and its leaders are failing to decisively act.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

The ANC needs to take decisive action against Jacob Zuma. He needs to be disciplined.

Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Listen to the interview below:




17 February 2021 1:51 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
MKMVA

More from Politics

[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'

17 February 2021 11:32 AM

Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA

17 February 2021 9:59 AM

CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown settlement stops trains in tracks, but residents have nowhere to go

17 February 2021 8:56 AM

Lockdown informal settlement committee member David Teboho says Prasa gave residents notice to leave within 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma must 'face the music' says legal expert as Zondo guns for his imprisonment

16 February 2021 8:45 AM

Zuma skipped the Zondo Inquiry hearing again on Monday, leading to the commission to call for him to be found in contempt of cour

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall'

15 February 2021 7:04 PM

Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

15 February 2021 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt

15 February 2021 4:53 PM

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is heading straight back to the ConCourt after former President Jacob Zuma was a no-show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order

15 February 2021 12:48 PM

ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept

15 February 2021 8:58 AM

WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?

15 February 2021 7:25 AM

A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Ramaphosa joins Cape Town healthcare workers and gets Covid-19 jab

Local

Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef

Local

Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: MPs continue debating Ramaphosa's Sona

17 February 2021 2:05 PM

Nigeria president orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

17 February 2021 1:45 PM

Rescue op under way after explosion at ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark

17 February 2021 12:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA