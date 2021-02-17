'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy'





Former President Jacob Zuma has refused to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, and an application has been submitted to the Constitutional Court to have him charged with contempt of court, with the possibility of arrest.

His supporters have ramped up the rhetoric when it comes to defending him, even putting their bodies on the line for Zuma, says presenter Lester Kiewit.

The uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has also thrown its weight behind the former president stating it will not allow him to be arrested.

But the Gauteng chair of an alternative MK body, MK National Council, Mpumelo Cindi, talks to Lester Kiewit and says the MKMVA actions are akin to anarchy and the ANC needs to discipline Zuma.

What is the difference between the MKMVA and the MK National Council asks Lester?

The difference between MKMVA and MK National Council is the fact that the MK National Council is an alternative voice of members of MK. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Members of the MK National Council are not associated with MKMVA in any shape or form. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Cindi explains that the MK National Council was established in 2017

The structure was established by bona fide members of MK who felt and believed that the name of MK is being abused by MKMVA and therefore we don't want to associate ourselves with anything that is done wrong by MKMVA. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

He describes MKMVA members vowing to defend Zuma as anarchy.

MK is the people's army, and its members are expected by default, to be on the side of the law, on the side of the country, on the side of the Constitution. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

No bona fide member of MK can associate themselves with anything to do with the protection of personal rights at the expense of our Constitution. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

All these pronouncements by people claiming to be members of MKMVA are just a clear example of anarchy and lawlessness. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Cindi says the Council supports the Zondo Commission and the decisions taken by the ANC that all those who have flouted the law must be brought to book.

I think maybe the problem with the ANC and its leaders, is that they need the necessary courage to be decisive...As it stands now, people are emboldened by the fact that the ANC and its leaders are failing to decisively act. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

The ANC needs to take decisive action against Jacob Zuma. He needs to be disciplined. Mpumelo Cindi, Chair - Gauteng MK National Council

Listen to the interview below: