Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton!
Mini emnandi kuwe, Paris Hilton!
She turned 40 on Wednesday (17 February 2020).
Hilton – once known for partying and outrageous fashion – has recently transformed her public image somewhat.
Released last year, the documentary "This Is Paris" recounts Hilton's experiences with fame and the childhood abuse she faced while at a boarding school for troubled teens.
She also discussed the infamous “sex tape” filmed in 2001 (today it would be called “revenge porn”) by her 32-year-old boyfriend when she was 18, which was distributed without her consent.
“This is the real Paris Hilton,” wrote Michelle Kambasha (The Guardian) in her critique of the documentary.
Many South Africans who didn’t know who Hilton was back in 2010 (there may have been one or two), learned about her when she was arrested for possession of dagga in Port Elizabeth while in the city for the World Cup.
Dagga was still illegal at the time, but charges were withdrawn with Magistrate Xolile Dlulisa calling it a “trivial offence”.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97262738_paris-hilton-at-the-2018-iheartradio-music-awards-held-at-the-forum-in-inglewood-usa-on-march-11-201.html?term=paris%2Bhilton&vti=ny1oomiqg0q2zslcfl-1-23
More from Entertainment
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list
News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.Read More
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry
The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child.Read More
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed
The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA
Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.Read More
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight
The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight.Read More
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!
Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans.Read More