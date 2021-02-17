



Mini emnandi kuwe, Paris Hilton!

She turned 40 on Wednesday (17 February 2020).

Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! © buzzfuss/123rf

Hilton – once known for partying and outrageous fashion – has recently transformed her public image somewhat.

Released last year, the documentary "This Is Paris" recounts Hilton's experiences with fame and the childhood abuse she faced while at a boarding school for troubled teens.

She also discussed the infamous “sex tape” filmed in 2001 (today it would be called “revenge porn”) by her 32-year-old boyfriend when she was 18, which was distributed without her consent.

“This is the real Paris Hilton,” wrote Michelle Kambasha (The Guardian) in her critique of the documentary.

Many South Africans who didn’t know who Hilton was back in 2010 (there may have been one or two), learned about her when she was arrested for possession of dagga in Port Elizabeth while in the city for the World Cup.

Dagga was still illegal at the time, but charges were withdrawn with Magistrate Xolile Dlulisa calling it a “trivial offence”.