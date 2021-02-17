Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu





Pauw is facing backlash for writing a Daily Maverick column with a fabricated account of events surrounding his arrest and detention at the V&A Waterfront.

Last Friday, Pauw penned a column about his arrest by the police at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Saturday 6 February.

He claimed that the police has mistreated him over an unpaid restaurant bill and accused three police officers of stealing his money.

Pauw and Daily Maverick have since unpublished the column which has raised concerns about the publication's editorial policies.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale says the union wants further action to be taken against Pauw for publishing false allegations about police officers.

Thobakgale claims that Pauw's behaviour amounts to perjury and will have a damaging impact on police morale in South Africa.

We are pleased to see Mr Jacques Pauw telling the truth but we don't want it to end there because... that is perjury on its own. We strongly believe that action should be taken. If he has to be charged, he has to be charged. Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

We are greatly disappointed by the occurrences that led to what Mr Jacques Pauw has alleged against our police officials. Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

The allegations and behaviour of Mr Jacques Pauw has really disappointed us... It's taking the morale of the police officials down when they are serving their communities. Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

As an organisation, we will never condone any police brutality but when he turned and changed his story it showed us clearly that it one of those societal behaviours that our police are facing daily whereby there are allegations that come up alleging police wrongdoing. Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

At the same note, when our police officers are doing good to our community... there's no coverage of all those good stories. Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

