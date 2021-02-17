Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available





Sars offices were closed on Thursday 24 December amid concerns about South Africa’s second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Physical visits to branches were suspended for almost eight weeks, however, taxpayers were able to make appointments to speak to tax officials over the phone or via a video call.

Sars exec Nathaniel Mabetwa says virtual and telephonic appointments are still available in addition to the reopening of branches.

Mabetwa says a number of Sars offices had high volumes of clients on Wednesday morning but the queues in the big metro offices quickly cleared.

In the morning we had quite a number of people coming into the branch offices. Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations - South African Revenue Services

Some offices had a build-up of taxpayers but we expected that we were going to have a number of people wanting to come through. Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations - South African Revenue Services

Only the big offices n the big metros had long queues initially but those were cleared in no time. Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations - South African Revenue Services

All the other channels are still available... you can make an appointment and speak to someone over the phone or they can help you - if you're fortunate enough to connectivity - on Microsoft Teams or Zoom, or you can call the contact centre or go directly to the internet. Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations - South African Revenue Services

