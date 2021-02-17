Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
The various stages of the Covid-19 lockdown have saved short-term insurers a bunch of money, as people either had to or opted to stay home.
As people drive less and risk is reduced, car insurance premiums are not coming down however.
While some motor insurers granted discounts during the first months of hard lockdown says Wendy Knowler, most are doing very nicely out of the pandemic’s impact on our driving habits.
According to stats submitted to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the motor claims ratio for January to September 2020 was an average 51%.
This is dramatically lower than the 63% for the same period in 2019 says Knowler.
From January to September 2020, insurers collected a total of R30.435 billion in premiums and paid out about half of that (51%) in claims: R15.462 billion.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Comparing Quarter 2 to Quarter 1, the insurers received R42m less in premiums but paid out a whopping R1.7bn less in claims in the months when the roads were the quietest.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
By the third quarter (July, August September) total motor premium income increased to a sum even higher than the pre-lockdown first quarter - R10.171billion - while the claims ratio, at 54%, was 4% less than in Q1.
Knowler asked the SA Insurance Association (Saia) why car insurance premiums do not reflect the impact of the working-from-home trend.
The association says most of its motor insurance members are busy with options that do take this into account.
It must still be seen whether the reduced claims ratio is "a sustainable phenomenon" it says.
Should insurers come to the view that the claims ratio will remain at low levels for the foreseeable future, the nature of competition in the sector suggests that premium reductions will flow through the system over the next year or so.SA Insurance Association
I want to believe them, but I've never seen an insurance premium go down!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Have a chat with your insurer or broker about reducing your premium, urges Knowler.
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80320398_man-is-protecting-your-car-from-the-rain.html?term=car%2Binsurance&vti=n2mg5f0f4pxt9np0tx-1-2
