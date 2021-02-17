'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Hollard Insurance is giving struggling small businesses a lockdown boost with a unique advertising campaign.
Starting on Friday, 12 small businesses will be sharing Hollard's ad space - and reaping the accompanying benefits - for six months.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what sparked the campaign in conversation with Chief Marketing Officer, Heidi Brauer.
It began as an idea to make a contribution to the small businesses who are suffering in this current economy.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
Part of the way we think about things is that there's a better way to do everything.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
We started off by asking the people who work at Hollard to introduce us to small businesses that they're aware of and could benefit from a bit of a boost.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
A panel evaluated the almost 300 applications.
It was a rigorous vetting process says Brauer, as they wanted to make sure those selected could cope with increased trading pressure.
Starting on Friday, these 12 businesses that are representative nationally, will be on our billboards and use our TV time and our digital advertising under our Big Ads for Small Business banner.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
They will be benefitting for six months from ad space that we would have used ourselves.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
Hollard has actually taken out extra ad space to accommodate the 12 businesses she says.
"We've gone on a journey with them to figure out a media package in areas that works for them... at about R1 million per business."
Find out more about the campaign in the audio below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbHs17DTo9E
More from Business
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis.Read More
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available
After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning.Read More
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains
Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due to non-compliance.Read More
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?
"The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US."Read More
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'
"De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!"Read More
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles
Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words.Read More
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA
CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.Read More
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?
'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis.Read More
Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu
The South African Police Union (Sapu) says investigative journalist Jacques Pauw must face legal consequences for his false allegations against members of the police.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa joins Cape Town healthcare workers and gets Covid-19 jab
President Cyril Ramaphosa joined healthcare workers and was vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list
News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.Read More
Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef
The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) says it's deeply concerned and disappointed by Jacques Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column.Read More
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles
Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words.Read More
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to efficacy concerns.Read More
South Africa starts largest vaccination campaign in its entire history
"Tygerberg Hospital gets 7400 vaccines and Groote Schuur gets 5760. Chris Hani Baragwanath gets just over 11 000," says Mia Malan.Read More