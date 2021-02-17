New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The amendment act regulating governance of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been signed into law.
The PIC is basically an asset management firm that is owned by the government.
It manages public sector funds, including the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
RELATED: What you need to know about the scandal-plagued PIC
The PIC's reputation has been tarnished by revelations of corruption and fund mismanagement.
RELATED: Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution
The new law - the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act - will ensure the asset manager is more transparent about its dealings.
While the finance minister appointed the whole PIC board before, the minister will now designate either the deputy finance minister or another minister in the economic cluster as chairperson.
The Act also states that organised labour must be represented on the board.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Business Day.
Paton says the big win is for transparency.
Previously one of the big problems at the PIC was that they started to increasingly make these investments in unlisted companies... even in dodgy operations...Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
No-one knew about them because they were not published in the annual report, or anywhere. That became a source of corruption.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
Now they will have to publish all of their investments on their website and also notify the finance minister of the important transactions. And they'll have to get proper mandates from the people whose money it actually is.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
For more on the implications for the running of the PIC, listen to the audio clip:
More from Business
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis.Read More
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available
After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning.Read More
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains
Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due to non-compliance.Read More
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?
"The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US."Read More
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'
"De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!"Read More
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles
Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words.Read More
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA
CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.Read More
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?
'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis.Read More
Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu
The South African Police Union (Sapu) says investigative journalist Jacques Pauw must face legal consequences for his false allegations against members of the police.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa joins Cape Town healthcare workers and gets Covid-19 jab
President Cyril Ramaphosa joined healthcare workers and was vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list
News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.Read More
Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column a blow for SA media credibility - Sanef
The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) says it's deeply concerned and disappointed by Jacques Pauw's fabricated Daily Maverick column.Read More
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles
Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words.Read More
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to efficacy concerns.Read More
South Africa starts largest vaccination campaign in its entire history
"Tygerberg Hospital gets 7400 vaccines and Groote Schuur gets 5760. Chris Hani Baragwanath gets just over 11 000," says Mia Malan.Read More