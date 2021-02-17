'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
The latest findings of the National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) were released on Wednesday with some encouraging results.
There was a significant increase in employment recovery between June and October 2020 due to the easing of lockdown measures at the time.
Last year, NIDS-CRAM reported that 2.8 million people had lost their jobs between February and April during the hard lockdown.
The latest survey shows that by October 2.1 million people had found employment, moving employment levels much closer to what they were pre-pandemic, says principal investigator Dr. Nic Spaull.
At the same time, the survey shows that there has been an increase in hunger - and in particular child hunger - during the same period.
There has been a strong employment recovery but it's not yet at the pre-pandemic level.Dr Nic Spaull, Co-Principal Investigator - NIDS-CRAM
There were about 2.8 million jobs that were lost since the beginning of the lockdown in April and we find now that ther... These are not necessarily the same people that lost their jobs.Dr Nic Spaull, Co-Principal Investigator - NIDS-CRAM
Half the people that lost their jobs regained their jobs but a third of people that didn't have jobs in February, pre-pandemic, now do have jobs.Dr Nic Spaull, Co-Principal Investigator - NIDS-CRAM
The earnings from the jobs have not changed significantly from February to September.Dr Nic Spaull, Co-Principal Investigator - NIDS-CRAM
Even as we see that there has been this improvement in people gaining jobs, at the same time, we've seen hunger increase and child hunger increase, and mental health deteriorate.Dr Nic Spaull, Co-Principal Investigator - NIDS-CRAM
