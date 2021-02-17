The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 05:10
Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 05:46
WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Daughter fights to keep her cop dad's killer in prison
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roxanne van Eck
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Urgent meeting as taxi violence and threats escalate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Context behind newspaper implosion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benedicta Van Minnen
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Premier Alan Winde and David Maynier about SOPA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business with R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton. 17 February 2021 6:47 PM
'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy' Mpumelo Cindi of the MK National Council says the body is the voice of bona fide MK members and dissociates itself from MKMVA. 17 February 2021 1:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding' Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader. 17 February 2021 11:32 AM
View all Politics
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the future 17 February 2021 7:15 PM
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise' Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis. 17 February 2021 6:43 PM
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning. 17 February 2021 5:22 PM
View all Business
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due... 17 February 2021 3:07 PM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic". 17 February 2021 10:24 AM
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries. 17 February 2021 9:59 AM
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

17 February 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the future

Thanks to artefacts that remain from the Big Bang we are able to theorise that it took place 13.8 billion years ago.

We have a fairly good idea of how the universe began because it has left a trail of evidence. Human history is at best only a few million years, modern humans less than 100 000 years, yet we have so little left to know what it was like.

A new chapter in learning about the past will begin as the UAE, China and the US all have probes capturing new data about Mars.

The world is producing an incredible amount of data every day, 88 000 YouTube video are watched, 9300 tweets are posted and 2,9 million emails are sent - every second.

There are two challenges, the first is how to store the vast amount of information and the second is how to update it when the technology changes.

The web began on 6 August 1991 when Tim Berners-Lee made the first website live. He was working at CERN and the project would allow fellow researchers to search for content using links rather than having to know which computer to connect to in order to access files stored on that machine. That single page is still live and since then over 1,8 billion more have been added. Despite the incredible growth only a small percentage of those sites might still be active and so their contents are lost.

On the 12th of Jan Flash players died, there was lots of warning although some big sites did get caught out like SARS that used the player for displaying tax forms. At one point 99% of computers were using and a lots of early games were created using it. Do we simply lose it all?

We have one person to thank for the work to save the contents of the web, Brewster Kahle.

He was working on internet technologies before the web and created the method that the 1st internet service provider to function America Online - while South Africa was celebrating winning the Rugby World Cup Americans were be played ads like this one to sell web access.

Kahle was behind the idea that the best model would be to have service providers collect the revenue which would be paid as a royalty to publishers based on how much time you spent online. With hindsight it may have proved a better model than the ad model or even the subscription model - the upsides are that service providers would be guardians for what could be accessed via their services and that users' time spent consuming content would determine the revenue they would receive.

The web would be a very different place had it been adopted.

His other innovation was to create a way to track website popularity with a service that took its name from the library of Alexandria.

In 1996 he sold it to Amazon for a quarter million dollars in shares which at its IPO was $1,50 while it is now a little under $4000.

It lives on in another Amazon product of the same name, when you ask Alexa something it is thanks to Alexa being a good wake word and because it is a hat tip to an ancient library in Africa.

His most ambitious project is the Internet Archive which includes the astounding undertaking to capture the state of the world's websites. Rather than just a link to the current site, the Wayback machine will allow you to visit the site as it was.

One of the first global news stories to be covered online was the 9/11 US terrorist attacks. You may see what the coverage was on sites like CNN and the New York Times by visiting them today, but to see how it was laid out and what else was on the site can only be done by visiting this special digital library.

They have saved many years of audio archives from media companies like the BBC and have an impressive collection of US radio shows dating back to the sixties along with all the tobacco ads too.

They have a growing catalogue of books and made millions of textbooks available online when libraries across the world were closed because of the pandemic.

It is amazing that he had the vision to start the project in 1996 already, before there was a Google, Facebook or YouTube.

In 2012 they had backed up 20 petabytes of data, we can understand a Gigabyte, a thousand of which is a Terabyte and a thousand of those is a petabyte. So a million gigabytes. In 2021 that number is now over 70 petabytes.

There is another hat tip to Africa in that the servers that store all that information use the Ubuntu operating system developed by Mark Shuttleworth.

For Kahle to reject the billions he could have made for himself by making this commercial like Google and Amazon but instead opted to create it like Wikipedia, his small team of about 200 are as a non profit able to do a service for all humanity.

He has inspired others to look at doing the same with Europe having started an archive service to compliment his efforts, sadly it illustrates that this is a difficult undertaking and has itself become defunct. Locally we need to acknowledge the excellent work being done by SA History online. Another small team looking to make our history accessible to all including ambitious scanning projects to save posters and pamphlets that were circulated in effort to end Apartheid.

A collaboration with Internet Archive and Wikipedia allows books citations in Wikipedia entries to not just link to a book sale page, but the actual digitised page of the book that was cited.

We usually remember the people that make historic discoveries, but this is a man that deserves to be remembered for what he saved for future generations and if the Mars probes are an indicator to our future among the stars we will need to take those petabytes of data along with us.


This article first appeared on 702 : The best way to predict the future is to understand the past




17 February 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:15 PM

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:15 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:15 PM

Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making money out of mindfulness

20 January 2021 7:15 PM

Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:15 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal

9 December 2020 7:15 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:15 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:15 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:33 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu

Local

New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent

Business Local Politics

[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'

Politics

Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Parly grills defence dept over illegal importation of Interferon that cost R260m

17 February 2021 9:14 PM

Trump rages, Biden yawns

17 February 2021 8:00 PM

Lamola details action taken against those using COVID to commit crime

17 February 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA