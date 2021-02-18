'He shot my dad in cold blood' Daughter fights to keep cop dad's killer in jail





Roxanne van Eck was just 17 years old in 2003 when her policeman father, a police inspector, Leslie Cilliers, was killed in the line of duty. He was in pursuit of bank robbers when he died and was 38 years old.

The suspects were caught, convicted, and handed down multiple life sentences for murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

But this week Roxanne was contacted by the Department of Correctional Services and informed that one of the convicts is being considered for early release, and she wants the community to rally behind her in keeping him in jail to serve out the effective 25 years he needs to serve, explains Refilwe Moloto.

Roxanne talks to Refilwe about her dad and how his death still haunts the family.

As a family, we are still very broken about what has happened. A life was taken out of our family, out of our community. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

My father was so young, only 38, and had so much life left to live. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

She says her father dedicated his life to his career in the police, entering its ranks straight out of high school.

We knew he had a dangerous job but he loved doing what he was doing and we knew any day could have been his last. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

But she says, the family never expected it to happen in broad daylight.

He was one of many units that were chasing these culprits after they robbed the Standard Bank in Atlantis. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

She describes how that morning the suspects were heading off on the N7 towards Contermanskloof.

It just so happened that my dad and his partner were the two that pulled them over and as they were asked to get out of their Toyota Condor, the last guy who got out had an AK-47 and shot my dad in absolute cold blood. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

My dad died immediately with multiple shots to his body and his head. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

She says the trial took almost four years before the men were sentenced to multiple life sentences.

But the family did not realise the 25-yer life sentences would run concurrently she adds.

We thought they are going to jail and they are going to lock them up for life - and it would be life. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

They want to ensure her father's killer stays behind bars.

It is important to get the message out there she insists.

We have so much community support...from people who knew my dad and talked about how he helped them. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

We are not oblivious that in jail there are many reformative programmes that they go through, and I believe this guy has gone through many of these programmes. I believe he sings in the choir in prison, he does sport, and has done some skills training. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

If he has reformed and rehabilitated that's great but he should still bear the consequences of his sentence and should not be let out any sooner than he should be. Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

Contact Roxanne onjustice4leslie@gmail.com

Listen to the interview with Roxanne in the audio clip below: