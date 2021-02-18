'He shot my dad in cold blood' Daughter fights to keep cop dad's killer in jail

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Breaking News: EC health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been fired and Xolile Nqatha will act as health MEC. - Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:07
Another tea party at Nkandla?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 12:10
Attack at the luxury car Toy Shop. Vandalism or Extortion.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
Tea for two for Bheki Cele and Jacob Zuma in Nkandla.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dasen Thathiah ENCA Reporter
Today at 12:15
3rd Interview - Ward Councillor Jongidumo Matsheke Strand protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantel Serfontein - Sub Council Chair person: Strand and Gordons Bay at Strand ward councillor
Jongidumo Matsheke - councillor at ward 86 in strand
Today at 12:23
The Commission hears Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (“CASAC”), Mr Lawson Naidoo .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
4th Interview - Myrtle Clark - Dagga Private Clubs and the law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Today at 12:27
Jubilation as KZN healthcare workers get Covid-19 vaccine.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
5th Interview - Dr. Liesl Dyson - Storm Guambe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liesl Dyson - Lecturer at Tuks Meteorological Department
Today at 12:37
SANBS: MORE PEOPLE THAN THOSE DIAGNOSED HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH COVID-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Karin van den Berg, Medical Manager of Research- SANBS
Today at 12:37
6th Interview - Wynand Claassen - Lions tour 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand Claasen - Former Springbok Captain, Bull at ...
Today at 12:45
8th Interview - Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepeneur launches device offering dignity to wheelchair users
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Portia Mavhungu
Today at 13:40
Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Gap Cover
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Neethling
Today at 14:40
Moonstruck 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Cleeve Robertson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance: Overseas ETF’s, what are the important things to consider before investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut talks to Kieno Kammies about the incident that took place on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 18 February 2021 11:35 AM
SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder Prasa can only recover R65m of the R2.3bn it paid upfront for locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's rail infrastructur... 18 February 2021 9:50 AM
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc. "The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 February 2021 9:11 AM
View all Local
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Business
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning. 17 February 2021 5:22 PM
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due... 17 February 2021 3:07 PM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
View all Africa
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'He shot my dad in cold blood' Daughter fights to keep cop dad's killer in jail

18 February 2021 9:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Roxanne van Eck was just 17 years old when her father was gunned down in the line of duty trying to stop bank robbers in 2003.

Roxanne van Eck was just 17 years old in 2003 when her policeman father, a police inspector, Leslie Cilliers, was killed in the line of duty. He was in pursuit of bank robbers when he died and was 38 years old.

The suspects were caught, convicted, and handed down multiple life sentences for murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

But this week Roxanne was contacted by the Department of Correctional Services and informed that one of the convicts is being considered for early release, and she wants the community to rally behind her in keeping him in jail to serve out the effective 25 years he needs to serve, explains Refilwe Moloto.

Roxanne talks to Refilwe about her dad and how his death still haunts the family.

As a family, we are still very broken about what has happened. A life was taken out of our family, out of our community.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

My father was so young, only 38, and had so much life left to live.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

She says her father dedicated his life to his career in the police, entering its ranks straight out of high school.

We knew he had a dangerous job but he loved doing what he was doing and we knew any day could have been his last.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

But she says, the family never expected it to happen in broad daylight.

He was one of many units that were chasing these culprits after they robbed the Standard Bank in Atlantis.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

She describes how that morning the suspects were heading off on the N7 towards Contermanskloof.

It just so happened that my dad and his partner were the two that pulled them over and as they were asked to get out of their Toyota Condor, the last guy who got out had an AK-47 and shot my dad in absolute cold blood.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

My dad died immediately with multiple shots to his body and his head.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

She says the trial took almost four years before the men were sentenced to multiple life sentences.

But the family did not realise the 25-yer life sentences would run concurrently she adds.

We thought they are going to jail and they are going to lock them up for life - and it would be life.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

They want to ensure her father's killer stays behind bars.

It is important to get the message out there she insists.

We have so much community support...from people who knew my dad and talked about how he helped them.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

We are not oblivious that in jail there are many reformative programmes that they go through, and I believe this guy has gone through many of these programmes. I believe he sings in the choir in prison, he does sport, and has done some skills training.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

If he has reformed and rehabilitated that's great but he should still bear the consequences of his sentence and should not be let out any sooner than he should be.

Roxanne van Eck, Daughter of slain policeman

Contact Roxanne onjustice4leslie@gmail.com

Listen to the interview with Roxanne in the audio clip below:




18 February 2021 9:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised

Local

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Local Business

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

Business Opinion

Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions

World

EWN Highlights

As J&J vaccine rollout gains pace, researchers stress importance of SA testing

18 February 2021 11:03 AM

Failure to respect Constitution can lead to anarchy, counter revolution - Lamola

18 February 2021 10:32 AM

'We left SA to get away from it': Power cuts haunt S. Africans in snow-hit Texas

18 February 2021 10:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA