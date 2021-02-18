[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised
On Wednesday a group of men reportedly arrived at the car dealership demanding vehicles and proceeded to attack staff and smash vehicles.
Kieno Kammies spoke to SAPS provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Taut.
RELATED: 'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism
Video 2 https://t.co/ALYcZDDYer pic.twitter.com/OwvC7Ledio— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 17, 2021
#footage of incident in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town where suspects damaged luxurious cars and beat up staff. At this dealership.. Watch @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @SAPoliceService @eNCA @SABCNews @JulianJansen pic.twitter.com/TAkEViO0QB— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) February 17, 2021
Car showroom in Northgate, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town- staff assaulted and cars damaged. pic.twitter.com/WQ8e2caSuL— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 17, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to barbara Friedman talking to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
More from Local
Double the sugar tax to boost revenue for Covid-19 vaccines - health group
The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) is calling on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s sugar tax when he delivers his budget next week.Read More
'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism
Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut talks to Kieno Kammies about the incident that took place on Wednesday in Brooklyn.Read More
SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder
Prasa can only recover R65m of the R2.3bn it paid upfront for locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's rail infrastructure.Read More
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.
"The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis.Read More
Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu
The South African Police Union (Sapu) says investigative journalist Jacques Pauw must face legal consequences for his false allegations against members of the police.Read More