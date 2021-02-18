[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised

Today at 12:05 Breaking News: EC health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been fired and Xolile Nqatha will act as health MEC. - Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter

Today at 12:07 Another tea party at Nkandla? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

Ralph Mathekga

Today at 12:10 Attack at the luxury car Toy Shop. Vandalism or Extortion. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:15 Tea for two for Bheki Cele and Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dasen Thathiah ENCA Reporter

Today at 12:15 3rd Interview - Ward Councillor Jongidumo Matsheke Strand protests The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chantel Serfontein - Sub Council Chair person: Strand and Gordons Bay at Strand ward councillor

Jongidumo Matsheke - councillor at ward 86 in strand

Today at 12:23 The Commission hears Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (“CASAC”), Mr Lawson Naidoo . The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 4th Interview - Myrtle Clark - Dagga Private Clubs and the law The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple

Today at 12:27 Jubilation as KZN healthcare workers get Covid-19 vaccine. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 5th Interview - Dr. Liesl Dyson - Storm Guambe The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Liesl Dyson - Lecturer at Tuks Meteorological Department

Today at 12:37 SANBS: MORE PEOPLE THAN THOSE DIAGNOSED HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH COVID-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Karin van den Berg, Medical Manager of Research- SANBS

Today at 12:37 6th Interview - Wynand Claassen - Lions tour 2021 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wynand Claasen - Former Springbok Captain, Bull at ...

Today at 12:45 8th Interview - Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Entrepeneur launches device offering dignity to wheelchair users Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Portia Mavhungu

Today at 13:40 Gardening with Cherise Viljoen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Today at 14:07 Personal Finance - Gap Cover Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Martin Neethling

Today at 14:40 Moonstruck 2021 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Cleeve Robertson

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity! The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:08 Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

