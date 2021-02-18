Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.





The taxi industry had a blood-soaked 2020.

120 people lost their lives as brutal battles over routes and power spilt over onto the streets of Cape Town.

2021 is off to a deadly start.

On Tuesday, three people were gunned down in Bellville at the intersection of Voortrekker and Charl Malan roads.

Police, who have yet to make an arrest, believe the murders to be related to the ongoing taxi violence.

That same day, Codeta Taxi Association Office distributed flyers to staff transporters, sedan taxi drivers and e-hailing (Uber, Bolt, etc.) drivers in which it ordered them to “stop taking their customers” or face fines.

In the flyers, Codeta gave staff transport drivers permission to operate from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM while stating that no e-hailing services may ever operate in “Codeta areas”.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with representatives from Codeta and Santaco Western Cape to address the threats and the flare-up of violence.

Provincial transport authorities will soon meet with Saps, City and provincial law enforcement and the National Prosecuting Authority to find a lasting solution to the violence.

The Transport Department will also brief lawyers on action against criminals in taxi associations allegedly hijacking and extorting payments from legally operating buses and taxis.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Madikizela about his meeting with taxi bosses.

The notice issued by Codeta appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport… Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government

We have succeeded in reducing these violent attacks. Before it was a weekly occurrence. Now, it has become isolated incidents… Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government

I am empowered… to oversee that people don’t overstep their boundaries… The notice… sent panic to the public; I was inundated with calls… Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government

Extortion is illegal! … But people without permits are transporting for pay… You have to follow the rules like everyone… Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government

Codeta raised the issue of being failed by law enforcement. But you can’t take the law into your own hands… We will continue to have this conversation with the taxi industry because we cannot allow lawlessness to prevail… Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government

Listen to the interview in the audio below.