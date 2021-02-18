Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.
The taxi industry had a blood-soaked 2020.
120 people lost their lives as brutal battles over routes and power spilt over onto the streets of Cape Town.
2021 is off to a deadly start.
On Tuesday, three people were gunned down in Bellville at the intersection of Voortrekker and Charl Malan roads.
Police, who have yet to make an arrest, believe the murders to be related to the ongoing taxi violence.
That same day, Codeta Taxi Association Office distributed flyers to staff transporters, sedan taxi drivers and e-hailing (Uber, Bolt, etc.) drivers in which it ordered them to “stop taking their customers” or face fines.
In the flyers, Codeta gave staff transport drivers permission to operate from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM while stating that no e-hailing services may ever operate in “Codeta areas”.
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with representatives from Codeta and Santaco Western Cape to address the threats and the flare-up of violence.
Provincial transport authorities will soon meet with Saps, City and provincial law enforcement and the National Prosecuting Authority to find a lasting solution to the violence.
The Transport Department will also brief lawyers on action against criminals in taxi associations allegedly hijacking and extorting payments from legally operating buses and taxis.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Madikizela about his meeting with taxi bosses.
The notice issued by Codeta appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
We have succeeded in reducing these violent attacks. Before it was a weekly occurrence. Now, it has become isolated incidents…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
I am empowered… to oversee that people don’t overstep their boundaries… The notice… sent panic to the public; I was inundated with calls…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Extortion is illegal! … But people without permits are transporting for pay… You have to follow the rules like everyone…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Codeta raised the issue of being failed by law enforcement. But you can’t take the law into your own hands… We will continue to have this conversation with the taxi industry because we cannot allow lawlessness to prevail…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
More from Local
Double the sugar tax to boost revenue for Covid-19 vaccines - health group
The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) is calling on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s sugar tax when he delivers his budget next week.Read More
'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism
Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut talks to Kieno Kammies about the incident that took place on Wednesday in Brooklyn.Read More
SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder
Prasa can only recover R65m of the R2.3bn it paid upfront for locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's rail infrastructure.Read More
[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised
Video footage of the incident in Paarden Eiland shows a large group of men damaging cars and beating up staff.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
'Over two million jobs returned since hard lockdown - but hunger is on the rise'
Data from the NIDS-CRAM national survey shows a major jobs bounce-back in South Africa coupled with a worsening hunger crisis.Read More
Action must be taken against Jacques Pauw for false claims about police - Sapu
The South African Police Union (Sapu) says investigative journalist Jacques Pauw must face legal consequences for his false allegations against members of the police.Read More
More from Business
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past
Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the futureRead More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More