SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) made headlines in 2015 after the delivery of the Afro 4000 locomotives that did not fit on the country's rail network.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) told Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday that it has been investigating how to recover the money from the company that got the Prasa tender.
Due to the liquidation of Swifambo, which was given the tender for the locomotives, Prasa can only recover R65 million from the R2.3 billion that it paid upfront, says SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
The SIU gave MPs an update on its ongoing investigations into corruption at state-owned entities including Prasa, Eskom, and Transet.
Kganyago tells CapeTalk host Africa Melane that the rot runs deep at the state's rail agency.
The company that Prasa bought from is under liquidation. as we speakKaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
There are clear chances that not all the money will be recovered because the liquidators will have to consider all of the creditors.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
At the present moment, only about R65 million can be recovered according to the liquidators but it's something that we are working on so make sure that we ultimately recover more and make sure that the locomotives can be sold.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
The processes were not followed properly... they bought the locomotives and they were not even ready to be used on our railways.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
There were big payments that were done in relation to the buying of the locomotives... we're talking billions and billions of rands.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
