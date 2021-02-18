We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student





TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

Roberto, an accountancy student in his honour’s year, called The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield to share his thoughts on the rotten state of his soon-to-be profession.

The passionate young man described events of the last few years as “difficult to watch”.

Sceptical that those in the profession right now are able to reform, he nevertheless hopes his generation can do better.

What he proposes sounds radical at first, but the passionate manner in which he talks forces the mind to open.

© Ion Chiosea/123rf

I don’t think accounting students understand the gravity of the profession. Those studying medicine understand they have someone’s life in their hands… Roberto, accounting student

… singing an audit report for a Top-40 JSE company, I mean look at Steinhoff… How many people lost their pensions? Of course, it’s not the same as losing your life… Steinhoff had a CFO [Chief Financial Officer] that was a CA [chartered accountant]! Roberto, accounting student

Most accountant students want to become chartered accountants because of the money. I think we should start off with a different mindset… Why are you becoming a CA? Roberto, accounting student

Universities teach ethics… looking at the current situation; maybe it hasn’t worked? … Maybe put accounting students to work in a hospice? Show them the people they are responsible for… Put them on the ground and show them the people they work for… Roberto, accounting student

Leaders are servants! Roberto, accounting student

Listen to the call in the audio below.