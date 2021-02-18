'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism
On Wednesday a group of about 40 men arrived at the car dealership in Brooklyn, Cape Town, making certain demands, and then proceeded to attack staff and smash vehicles, confirms the South African Police Services (SAPS)..
Traut says the attack on the Brooklyn dealership is currently under police investigation.
A case docket was opened at Maitland Police Station originally but on Thursday was transferred to the provincial detectives, not the gang unit.
The case docket is now with our provincial detectives and they are following up all leads.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
Police have not ruled out extortion as the motive behind Wednesday's attack.
Certain demands were made at the dealership, and when their demands were not met, 40 men came inside and trashed the cars.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
We're not going to have hooligans go around businesses extorting people...damaging property.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
Traut confirms the case opened was for a business robbery.
But this was not your usual business robbery where money was taken although certain items were taken for the business, we believe there is more to the story and it was obviously a warning to the owner of the business.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
Extortion is high on our priority list.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
Traut confirms that ongoing extortion in the City centre, in townships and among small businesses is a priority for SAPS.
No arrests have been made at this stage.
Listen to the interview with Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut in the audio below:
February 17, 2021
