Double the sugar tax to boost budget for Covid-19 vaccines - health group
The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) is calling on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s sugar tax when he delivers his budget next week.
The sugar tax currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary drinks to help curb the country’s sugar consumption and fight against non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
RELATED: Here's how the sugar tax works in practice
Lawrence Mbalati, the head of HEALA, says doubling the tax will help combat diseases and generate much-needed revenue in South Africa's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the procurement of vaccines.
"Introducing this tax is an incentive, it's not a penalising tax", Mbalati tells CapeTalk host Africa Melane.
RELATED: 'Health-promoting' sugar tax won't stop consumers, says tax consultant
We are saying, double up! We are sitting with a crisis of non-communicable diseases in the country and we have seen the dark side of the comorbidities [during the Covid-19 pandemic].Lawrence Mbalati, Head - Healthy Living Alliance
Comorbidities resulted in avoidable deaths so we are looking at a two-pronged approach - now we need more resources for the fiscal.Lawrence Mbalati, Head - Healthy Living Alliance
We think that this revenue, now more than ever, should be explored to protect the health of the people and to raise much more needed revenue for the fiscal in the short term, particularly to procure the much-needed vaccines.Lawrence Mbalati, Head - Healthy Living Alliance
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
