Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Jacob Zuma met at the former president’s Nkandla home on Thursday.
Cele’s visit comes after Zuma failed to appear at the State Capture Commission, despite a summons against him after he left the Commission previously without being excused.
Over the last few days, Zuma has had several meetings - one with the EFF's Julius Malema and the other with members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Veterans association.
Reports were that Malema had tried to convince Zuma to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
Justice Raymond Zondo has approached the Constitutional Court to request imprisoning Zuma for contempt of court.
Lester Kiewit asked EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga for comment.
The ANC NEC has reaffirmed their support for the Zondo Commission… Speculation is that the Police Minister is attempting to convince Zuma to appear before the Commission…Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN
Mr Bheki Cele was blocked by MKMVA veterans… They said they won’t allow Zuma to be arrested…Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN
It will have to be Saps that’ll have to arrest Zuma, so you can imagine this visit is to try and persuade the former president to comply… The party is scrambling to formulate a position…Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
Imagine a confrontation between the police and the MKMVA! … The behaviour of the MKMVA puts the ANC in disrepute.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
