Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
The department of Environmental Affairs doing a site visit at SASOL
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauri Myllyvirta (Mr.) lead analyst Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
Simon Gear
Today at 16:20
DAILY MAVERICK: Plea for extension: Most workers in early childhood development will not benefit from government relief fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Astrid Coombes - attorney and legal researcher at the Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: the Total offshore gas exploration.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Phindile Masangane, CEOof Petroleum Agency
Today at 16:55
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
"Failure to respect Constitution can lead to anarchy, counter-revolution” days Lamola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Lamola - Justice and Constitutional Development Minister
Today at 17:20
Hawks arrest Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Cloete - Founding member of the United Public Safety Front,
Today at 17:45
The House of Gozdawa: Natural perfume, home and body products created with indigenous African essential oils.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Agata Karolina - , perfumier and founder of House of Gozdawa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
TFG invests in local manufacturing development
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Choice - Head of TFG Manufacturing at ...
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance: Overseas ETF’s, what are the important things to consider before investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs? The directors of The Haze Club, arrested last year, are seeking clarification of the laws as they relate to Dagga Private Clubs 18 February 2021 4:16 PM
Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw. 18 February 2021 3:20 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
View all Local
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc. "The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 February 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cap... 18 February 2021 2:29 PM
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity. 18 February 2021 12:46 PM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims

18 February 2021 1:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
947
DJ Fresh
DJ Euphonik
rape claims

DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'.

The family of a woman who accused two popular South African DJs of raping and drugging her have slammed one of the men for 'using narcissistic tactics' to fight his case.

In a statement, the Madikizela family claim DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) falsely claimed that a family member of accuser Siphelele Madikizela told Sikwane that she was a pathological liar.

Despite the NPA concluding earlier this week that there was 'insufficient evidence' to proceed with a rape charge against DJs Fresh and Euphonik, the case has continued to trend across social media.

Last month former 947 hosts Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) were accused by Siphelele Madikizela of drugging and raping her, the pair denied the allegations.

RELATED: Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed

On 2 February their contracts were terminated by broadcaster Primedia (parent company of Cape Talk and KFM).

On Monday they issued a joint statement claiming the charges had been dismissed on the basis that the allegations had been 'without merit'.

A spokesperson for the NPA had said that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case against them.

RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

"The matter was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the evidence available in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient." said the NPA's Lumpka Mahanjana

RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations




18 February 2021 1:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
947
DJ Fresh
DJ Euphonik
rape claims

More from Local

It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?

18 February 2021 4:16 PM

The directors of The Haze Club, arrested last year, are seeking clarification of the laws as they relate to Dagga Private Clubs

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world

18 February 2021 3:20 PM

Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

18 February 2021 3:19 PM

The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom

18 February 2021 2:29 PM

A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

18 February 2021 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double the sugar tax to boost budget for Covid-19 vaccines - health group

18 February 2021 12:09 PM

The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) is calling on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s sugar tax when he delivers his budget next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism

18 February 2021 11:35 AM

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut talks to Kieno Kammies about the incident that took place on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder

18 February 2021 9:50 AM

Prasa can only recover R65m of the R2.3bn it paid upfront for locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's rail infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

18 February 2021 9:11 AM

"The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised

18 February 2021 7:58 AM

Video footage of the incident in Paarden Eiland shows a large group of men damaging cars and beating up staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton!

17 February 2021 3:14 PM

The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

17 February 2021 11:16 AM

News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry

16 February 2021 11:13 AM

The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed

16 February 2021 7:20 AM

The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

13 February 2021 1:54 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up

12 February 2021 10:34 AM

Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA

11 February 2021 4:59 PM

Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight

11 February 2021 4:08 PM

The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'

10 February 2021 8:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

9 February 2021 12:56 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims

Local Entertainment

'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism

Local

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Local Business

It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?

Local

EWN Highlights

City Power abandons illegal connection cuts after Alex residents protest

18 February 2021 4:02 PM

Delivering hope & babies: Nurse Gidi-Dyosi's joy at being first to be vaccinated

18 February 2021 2:54 PM

One in two South Africans have been infected by COVID: SANBS study & estimates

18 February 2021 2:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA