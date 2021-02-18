Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims





The family of a woman who accused two popular South African DJs of raping and drugging her have slammed one of the men for 'using narcissistic tactics' to fight his case.

In a statement, the Madikizela family claim DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) falsely claimed that a family member of accuser Siphelele Madikizela told Sikwane that she was a pathological liar.

Aunt of her’s called me 3 weeks ago stating EXACTLY THIS!!! She wouldn’t speak on the record coz “family” 😒 https://t.co/nYUG0DcsoH — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 16, 2021

Despite the NPA concluding earlier this week that there was 'insufficient evidence' to proceed with a rape charge against DJs Fresh and Euphonik, the case has continued to trend across social media.

Last month former 947 hosts Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) were accused by Siphelele Madikizela of drugging and raping her, the pair denied the allegations.

On 2 February their contracts were terminated by broadcaster Primedia (parent company of Cape Talk and KFM).

On Monday they issued a joint statement claiming the charges had been dismissed on the basis that the allegations had been 'without merit'.

A spokesperson for the NPA had said that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case against them.

"The matter was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the evidence available in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient." said the NPA's Lumpka Mahanjana

Someone in DJ Fresh & Euphonik circle should tell them to stop.



I get that when you feel aggrieved you wanna do everything to defend yourself against public opinion



But the tweets and press statements everyday aren’t doing them any good.



Plus they are keeping the story alive pic.twitter.com/CSP1psLnns — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 18, 2021