Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims
The family of a woman who accused two popular South African DJs of raping and drugging her have slammed one of the men for 'using narcissistic tactics' to fight his case.
In a statement, the Madikizela family claim DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) falsely claimed that a family member of accuser Siphelele Madikizela told Sikwane that she was a pathological liar.
Aunt of her’s called me 3 weeks ago stating EXACTLY THIS!!! She wouldn’t speak on the record coz “family” 😒 https://t.co/nYUG0DcsoH— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 16, 2021
Despite the NPA concluding earlier this week that there was 'insufficient evidence' to proceed with a rape charge against DJs Fresh and Euphonik, the case has continued to trend across social media.
Last month former 947 hosts Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) were accused by Siphelele Madikizela of drugging and raping her, the pair denied the allegations.
RELATED: Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed
On 2 February their contracts were terminated by broadcaster Primedia (parent company of Cape Talk and KFM).
On Monday they issued a joint statement claiming the charges had been dismissed on the basis that the allegations had been 'without merit'.
A spokesperson for the NPA had said that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case against them.
RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case
"The matter was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the evidence available in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient." said the NPA's Lumpka Mahanjana
RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Someone in DJ Fresh & Euphonik circle should tell them to stop.— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 18, 2021
I get that when you feel aggrieved you wanna do everything to defend yourself against public opinion
But the tweets and press statements everyday aren’t doing them any good.
Plus they are keeping the story alive pic.twitter.com/CSP1psLnns
More from Local
It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?
The directors of The Haze Club, arrested last year, are seeking clarification of the laws as they relate to Dagga Private ClubsRead More
Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world
Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw.Read More
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.Read More
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom
A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.Read More
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
Double the sugar tax to boost budget for Covid-19 vaccines - health group
The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) is calling on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s sugar tax when he delivers his budget next week.Read More
'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism
Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut talks to Kieno Kammies about the incident that took place on Wednesday in Brooklyn.Read More
SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder
Prasa can only recover R65m of the R2.3bn it paid upfront for locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's rail infrastructure.Read More
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.
"The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
[VIDEOS] Cape Town luxury car showroom attacked and vandalised
Video footage of the incident in Paarden Eiland shows a large group of men damaging cars and beating up staff.Read More
More from Entertainment
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton!
The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old.Read More
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list
News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.Read More
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry
The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child.Read More
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed
The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA
Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.Read More
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight
The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight.Read More
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More