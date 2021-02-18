[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity





*I am not endorsing Eskom nor the City of Cape Town – this experiment was conducted entirely to find out the cost of using electricity compared to LP gas. I have used real prices as of 17 February 2021

With the recent announcement that Eskom has been given the go-ahead to hike tariffs by more than 15%, many of you might be considering a switch over to LP gas.

Many would no doubt have already made the switch many years ago as a result of loadshedding, and enjoyed being able to prepare meals and hot drinks when the power grid was off.

I’m a huge proponent of gas stoves as I like the immediate temperature changes it allows when cooking (have you ever turned down an electric hob and yet the pasta water still boiled over?)

But this piece here is dedicated to fleshing out whether there are any cost advantages to be had by cooking with gas, as opposed to electricity.

To test it out, I set up an experiment using 3 heat sources:

an electric kettle (Russell Hobbs 2500-300W kettle)

900W Samsung microwave over Stovetop kettle using medium and large hobs.

To keep things equal, the water was weighed out at 500g (or 500ml for those who paid attention in physical science in high school!) which is enough for 2 big mugs of tea or coffee, and as the experiment was conducted in winter, came out of the tap at 14°C

I timed how long it took for each to reach boiling point, and also worked out the actual power and gas being consumed.

To work out the electricity drawn, I could have used a nifty gadget I have called a digital wattmeter. It allows you to plug in any appliance and it will let you know how much power is being drawn at any moment, even over a period of time. But on this day, I made use of my prepaid electricity meter, as it would give a display of the exact amount of electricity being drawn before turning the appliance on, and while it was on, and it was quite easy to then calculate how much was being drawn. (different prepaid meters have different codes which you need to enter, but sadly none of them ever come with instructions or guides on how to do this – it’s pretty much trial and error!)

When the electric kettle was turned on it gave a reading of 2780W, and the 900W microwave oven resulted in a reading of 1740W (as 900W is the power it delivers, but it uses a lot more in the conversion of electric energy into microwave energy).

It took 1’30” or 90” for the water to reach boiling point using the electric kettle, and 4’00” or 240” when using the microwave oven.

Then to the gas stove.

I used a stainless steel stovetop kettle and for the large gas burner it took 4’25” or 265” to reach boiling point, and with the medium burner, it took 5’40” or 340” to get the kettle whistling away.

But here’s the thing, while it took longer for the kettle to come to a boiling point, it actually used LESS gas, as the larger burner consumes 218g of gas per hour and the medium burner just 127g per hour. (I got these specs from the instruction manual which came with my Bosch stove – and also tested the accuracy/flow rate by repeating the experiment using a portable gas burner and measuring the weight of the canister of gas before and after, and it was on par).

The reason for this is that a lot of the heat is lost as it rises past the side of the kettle when the flame is too wide – [TIP] so if you are to use gas to heat your water, and you’re not in a rush, use the medium flame!

Now we come to how much it costs.

I will use the CURRENT City of Cape Town electricity tariffs (as of July 2020) for those who fall under Domestic Tariffs, as I believe that the majority of us fall into this category.

Because there is also a monthly service fee which is levied (R171.21 incl VAT), I have chosen to incorporate it into my calculations as well, to give a realistic idea of what it will cost the consumer, and for this breakdown, I am using a setup of where a home is using 800kWh of electricity a month.

To keep this as current as possible, I obtained the latest LP gas price from my local dealer, who I know from experience charges a very fair price, and today I was quoted @239 per 9kg bottle (with an empty to swap out).

The results (heating up 500ml of water from 14°C to 100°C) Electric kettle = 17.58c Microwave Oven = 29.35c

Large gas burner = 42.62c Medium gas burner = 31.57c

Hands-down, it is significantly cheaper to boil your water using your electric kettle, not only because the heat energy is transferred directly from the heating element into the water, but because the cost of electricity is still lower than that of LP gas.

For those who qualify for the City of Cape Town’s Lifeline tariff, it is even cheaper, as it will cost you just 10.06c to boil that same amount of water in the electric kettle, as long as you are still using below 350kWh a month.

Final point, even if we were to increase the price of electricity by 15%, you’d end up using 20.22c to boil your water, whereas it would cost you 31.57c using gas, and it would take you much longer as well.

Bruce Hong is a producer on the CapeTalk Breakfast Show.