[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
The department of Environmental Affairs doing a site visit at SASOL
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauri Myllyvirta (Mr.) lead analyst Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
Simon Gear
Today at 16:20
DAILY MAVERICK: Plea for extension: Most workers in early childhood development will not benefit from government relief fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Astrid Coombes - attorney and legal researcher at the Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: the Total offshore gas exploration.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Phindile Masangane, CEOof Petroleum Agency
Today at 16:55
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
"Failure to respect Constitution can lead to anarchy, counter-revolution” days Lamola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Lamola - Justice and Constitutional Development Minister
Today at 17:20
Hawks arrest Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Cloete - Founding member of the United Public Safety Front,
Today at 17:45
The House of Gozdawa: Natural perfume, home and body products created with indigenous African essential oils.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Agata Karolina - , perfumier and founder of House of Gozdawa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
TFG invests in local manufacturing development
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Choice - Head of TFG Manufacturing at ...
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance: Overseas ETF’s, what are the important things to consider before investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs? The directors of The Haze Club, arrested last year, are seeking clarification of the laws as they relate to Dagga Private Clubs 18 February 2021 4:16 PM
Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw. 18 February 2021 3:20 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
View all Local
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc. "The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 February 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cap... 18 February 2021 2:29 PM
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity. 18 February 2021 12:46 PM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity

18 February 2021 12:46 PM
by Bruce Hong
Tags:
Opinion
tea
Bruce Hong

CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity.

*I am not endorsing Eskom nor the City of Cape Town – this experiment was conducted entirely to find out the cost of using electricity compared to LP gas. I have used real prices as of 17 February 2021

With the recent announcement that Eskom has been given the go-ahead to hike tariffs by more than 15%, many of you might be considering a switch over to LP gas.

Many would no doubt have already made the switch many years ago as a result of loadshedding, and enjoyed being able to prepare meals and hot drinks when the power grid was off.

I’m a huge proponent of gas stoves as I like the immediate temperature changes it allows when cooking (have you ever turned down an electric hob and yet the pasta water still boiled over?)

But this piece here is dedicated to fleshing out whether there are any cost advantages to be had by cooking with gas, as opposed to electricity.

To test it out, I set up an experiment using 3 heat sources:

  • an electric kettle (Russell Hobbs 2500-300W kettle)

900W Samsung microwave over Stovetop kettle using medium and large hobs.

To keep things equal, the water was weighed out at 500g (or 500ml for those who paid attention in physical science in high school!) which is enough for 2 big mugs of tea or coffee, and as the experiment was conducted in winter, came out of the tap at 14°C

I timed how long it took for each to reach boiling point, and also worked out the actual power and gas being consumed.

To work out the electricity drawn, I could have used a nifty gadget I have called a digital wattmeter. It allows you to plug in any appliance and it will let you know how much power is being drawn at any moment, even over a period of time. But on this day, I made use of my prepaid electricity meter, as it would give a display of the exact amount of electricity being drawn before turning the appliance on, and while it was on, and it was quite easy to then calculate how much was being drawn. (different prepaid meters have different codes which you need to enter, but sadly none of them ever come with instructions or guides on how to do this – it’s pretty much trial and error!)

When the electric kettle was turned on it gave a reading of 2780W, and the 900W microwave oven resulted in a reading of 1740W (as 900W is the power it delivers, but it uses a lot more in the conversion of electric energy into microwave energy).

It took 1’30” or 90” for the water to reach boiling point using the electric kettle, and 4’00” or 240” when using the microwave oven.

Then to the gas stove.

I used a stainless steel stovetop kettle and for the large gas burner it took 4’25” or 265” to reach boiling point, and with the medium burner, it took 5’40” or 340” to get the kettle whistling away.

But here’s the thing, while it took longer for the kettle to come to a boiling point, it actually used LESS gas, as the larger burner consumes 218g of gas per hour and the medium burner just 127g per hour. (I got these specs from the instruction manual which came with my Bosch stove – and also tested the accuracy/flow rate by repeating the experiment using a portable gas burner and measuring the weight of the canister of gas before and after, and it was on par).

The reason for this is that a lot of the heat is lost as it rises past the side of the kettle when the flame is too wide – [TIP] so if you are to use gas to heat your water, and you’re not in a rush, use the medium flame!

Now we come to how much it costs.

I will use the CURRENT City of Cape Town electricity tariffs (as of July 2020) for those who fall under Domestic Tariffs, as I believe that the majority of us fall into this category.

Because there is also a monthly service fee which is levied (R171.21 incl VAT), I have chosen to incorporate it into my calculations as well, to give a realistic idea of what it will cost the consumer, and for this breakdown, I am using a setup of where a home is using 800kWh of electricity a month.

To keep this as current as possible, I obtained the latest LP gas price from my local dealer, who I know from experience charges a very fair price, and today I was quoted @239 per 9kg bottle (with an empty to swap out).

The results (heating up 500ml of water from 14°C to 100°C) Electric kettle = 17.58c Microwave Oven = 29.35c

Large gas burner = 42.62c Medium gas burner = 31.57c

Hands-down, it is significantly cheaper to boil your water using your electric kettle, not only because the heat energy is transferred directly from the heating element into the water, but because the cost of electricity is still lower than that of LP gas.

For those who qualify for the City of Cape Town’s Lifeline tariff, it is even cheaper, as it will cost you just 10.06c to boil that same amount of water in the electric kettle, as long as you are still using below 350kWh a month.

Final point, even if we were to increase the price of electricity by 15%, you’d end up using 20.22c to boil your water, whereas it would cost you 31.57c using gas, and it would take you much longer as well.

Bruce Hong is a producer on the CapeTalk Breakfast Show.

© Olga Yastremska / 123rf



18 February 2021 12:46 PM
by Bruce Hong
Tags:
Opinion
tea
Bruce Hong

More from Lifestyle

Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom

18 February 2021 2:29 PM

A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available

17 February 2021 5:22 PM

After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due to non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles

17 February 2021 10:28 AM

Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?

16 February 2021 8:54 PM

'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 tips for saving thousands of rands each month

16 February 2021 3:23 PM

Naked co-founder Ernest North shares five money-saving tips to stretch your rands further than you ever imagined possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up

16 February 2021 2:32 PM

Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices

16 February 2021 9:02 AM

The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims

Local Entertainment

'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism

Local

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Local Business

It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?

Local

EWN Highlights

City Power abandons illegal connection cuts after Alex residents protest

18 February 2021 4:02 PM

Delivering hope & babies: Nurse Gidi-Dyosi's joy at being first to be vaccinated

18 February 2021 2:54 PM

One in two South Africans have been infected by COVID: SANBS study & estimates

18 February 2021 2:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA