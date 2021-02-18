Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom
The Divine Prosperity Blossom is an international so-called “gifting circle” where friends and families supposedly come together in a protected, sacred space to support each other emotionally, spiritually, and financially.
Every member requires $500 (over R7,000) to join and they are encouraged to recruit two more friends who will, in turn, make the circle bigger.
After four weeks, members are promised that they will earn a 'gift' of $4,000 in return (almost R60,000).
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the international scheme originated in the US and has made its way across the globe, cropping up in Australia and in South Africa.
The scheme leans on religious and spiritual rhetoric to draw in members. Knowler says the brochure for the "gifting circle" is filled with evangelical fervour and florid language.
The scheme appears to have a presence in Cape Town, targeting vulnerable business owners who have been hit by the devastating financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Knowler spoke to an unnamed Cape Town woman who was lured into the network. She says the scheme is targeting vulnerable people through emotional manipulation, especially women, promising to provide a 'sisterhood'.
You can see why it finds fertile ground here, particularly in Cape Town, because there's nothing hard financial about it. It's all dressed up in 'abundant sharing', 'solidarity'... it seems mainly women working to help each other outside of traditional financial institutions.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It's not just about emotional support. It all boils down to money.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
RELATED: Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam
Financial advisor Erin White says Divine Prosperity Blossom is without a doubt a pyramid scheme because it involves a chain of recruitment for financial gain.
White says the scheme refers to payout transactions as "gifts" in a bid to mask the true nature of the scheme.
The messaging also focuses on the idea of building a "support network" instead of the remuneration aspect of the proposition.
"Once you cut through all of the fancy words, at the very heart of it, it is definitely a pyramid scheme.
They seem to be trying to form a group of like-minded people who follow this process unquestionably with very little access to the details behind it.Erin White, Certified Financial Planner - Crue Invest
They are certainly trying to make it seem like it's a very exclusive community...When you start asking questions about the finances and the money, they tell you not to worry [because] it's about the community at the end of the day.Erin White, Certified Financial Planner - Crue Invest
You need to keep recruiting new members... They have tried to make it look like a 'circle or a 'flower'. They use very confusing words intentionally, but ultimately you need to keep getting new members in, in order to move up the pecking order so to speak.Erin White, Certified Financial Planner - Crue Invest
Listen to the ConsumerTalk segment on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/antonioguillem/antonioguillem1908/antonioguillem190800138/129968496-happy-mixed-race-woman-listening-music-or-watching-media-content-with-a-tablet-in-the-street.jpg
More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments
Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.Read More
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'
Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.Read More
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying
ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws.Read More
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.Read More
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime
Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.Read More
You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns
Hand sanitiser has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers
As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.Read More
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?
The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.Read More