'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
The second wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa has passed.
Despite a vast improvement of the situation, compared to a couple of months ago, the much anticipated British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa is in doubt.
The Lions tour the country every 12 years; it is second in prestige only the World Cup.
In news that will break millions of South African hearts - Rugby Australia has offered to host the eight-match tour - with South Africa in Australia - to avoid it being played behind closed doors.
Alternate proposals include holding the tour in South Africa as planned without spectators, or even in the UK and Ireland.
The tour is scheduled to kick off in Cape Town on 3 July with the Lions facing the Stormers followed by matches Port Elizabeth, Durban, Nelspruit, and Pretoria.
Lester Kiewit interviewed former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen about the viability of Australia’s suggestion and the likely impact on the revenue of SA Rugby.
I feel very strongly about this. If there are no spectators allowed, the tour must be postponed… The British Lions tour… It’s South Africa’s turn! The Aussies are arrogant in saying they’ll host it…Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks
The supporters coming from Britain… For South African tourism; it’s a massive boost! South Africa will lose out on all of that… We must put pressure on the Lions to postpone…Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks
I’m against hosting it in any other place but South Africa!Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks
If you look at the standard of the Currie Cup this year; it was poor. If we play our first test [since the World Cup] against the Lions, we’re going to get a hell of a shock… going to slaughter them [Springboks] …Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks
Everything is about money these days…Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England
It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic".Read More
South Africa starts largest vaccination campaign in its entire history
"Tygerberg Hospital gets 7400 vaccines and Groote Schuur gets 5760. Chris Hani Baragwanath gets just over 11 000," says Mia Malan.Read More
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up
Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery).Read More
UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants
The vaccine is developed by ImmunityBio, headed by South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong (aka "world's richest doctor").Read More
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup
Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant.Read More
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March
The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon.Read More
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal
Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope.Read More
Doctors in SA may now prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – High Court
"It should only be used in severe cases," says virologist Burtram Fielding, "Safety data is available; there are side-effects."Read More
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”Read More
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa.Read More