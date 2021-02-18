Streaming issues? Report here
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
SA Rugby
Sport
Stormers
British and Irish Lions
The British and Irish Lions Tour
Rugby Australia
Lester Kiewit
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Wynand Claassen

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

The second wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa has passed.

Despite a vast improvement of the situation, compared to a couple of months ago, the much anticipated British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa is in doubt.

The Lions tour the country every 12 years; it is second in prestige only the World Cup.

In news that will break millions of South African hearts - Rugby Australia has offered to host the eight-match tour - with South Africa in Australia - to avoid it being played behind closed doors.

Alternate proposals include holding the tour in South Africa as planned without spectators, or even in the UK and Ireland.

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Cape Town on 3 July with the Lions facing the Stormers followed by matches Port Elizabeth, Durban, Nelspruit, and Pretoria.

Lester Kiewit interviewed former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen about the viability of Australia’s suggestion and the likely impact on the revenue of SA Rugby.

I feel very strongly about this. If there are no spectators allowed, the tour must be postponed… The British Lions tour… It’s South Africa’s turn! The Aussies are arrogant in saying they’ll host it…

Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks

The supporters coming from Britain… For South African tourism; it’s a massive boost! South Africa will lose out on all of that… We must put pressure on the Lions to postpone…

Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks

I’m against hosting it in any other place but South Africa!

Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks

If you look at the standard of the Currie Cup this year; it was poor. If we play our first test [since the World Cup] against the Lions, we’re going to get a hell of a shock… going to slaughter them [Springboks] …

Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks

Everything is about money these days…

Wynand Claassen, former captain - Springboks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




