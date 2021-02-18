Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world





A South African book on food pairing has been voted the best in the world at the prestigious Gourmand Cookbook Awards.

Passion for Pairing is a masterclass in wine pairing by local sommelier, winemaker, and founder of the South African Wine Tasting Championship Jean-Vincent Ridon.

Ridon joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast after the book was first published last year.

The idea came about five years ago, it was a long journey of work - taking the pictures, finding the chef, finding the recipes. Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing

The coffee table cookbook features recipes that draw from the diversity of South African cuisine:

I wanted it to be representative of everything I saw in South Africa, the diversity of the cooking... Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing

Anything from Wendy's in Soweto to Aubergine in Cape Town. Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing

Ridon says the best pairings don't have to be pricey or pretentious:

You can make a great pairing with Kentucky Fried Chicken. Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing

You can get your copy of Passion for Pairing at selected wine farms, book shops or online at shop.winery.co.za

Listen to the full conversation with Jean-Vincent Ridon by clicking below