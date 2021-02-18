Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world
A South African book on food pairing has been voted the best in the world at the prestigious Gourmand Cookbook Awards.
Passion for Pairing is a masterclass in wine pairing by local sommelier, winemaker, and founder of the South African Wine Tasting Championship Jean-Vincent Ridon.
Ridon joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast after the book was first published last year.
The idea came about five years ago, it was a long journey of work - taking the pictures, finding the chef, finding the recipes.Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing
The coffee table cookbook features recipes that draw from the diversity of South African cuisine:
I wanted it to be representative of everything I saw in South Africa, the diversity of the cooking...Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing
Anything from Wendy's in Soweto to Aubergine in Cape Town.Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing
Ridon says the best pairings don't have to be pricey or pretentious:
You can make a great pairing with Kentucky Fried Chicken.Jean-Vincent Ridon, Author/Sommelier - Passion For Pairing
You can get your copy of Passion for Pairing at selected wine farms, book shops or online at shop.winery.co.za
Listen to the full conversation with Jean-Vincent Ridon by clicking below
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1502/belchonock150207350/36864502-pouring-red-wine-from-bottle-into-glass-with-wooden-wine-casks-on-background.jpg
