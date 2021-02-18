Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific





Bertish is an international speaker, conservationist, author, big wave surfer, and Guinness SUP World Record holder.

In 2017, he completed the world's first-ever solo, unsupported, transatlantic stand-up paddle (SUP) crossing, raising millions of rands for various charities and garnering global attention.

RELATED: 'I'd focus on one stroke at a time', recounts SUP record holder Chris Bertish

This year, Bertish has a new wild goal: the world’s first solo wing-foil transpacific crossing.

Wing foiling is a fairly new water sport that involves navigating the waters with an unattached wing while standing on a hydrofoil mounted on a short stand-up paddleboard.

The waterman plans to solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean from Half Moon Bay in California to Oahu in Hawaii, a distance of over 4,580 kilometres.

This is the equivalent of more than 2 full marathons every day, for more than 55 days straight, Bertish explains.

Seasoned waterman Chris Bertish wing foiling. Image ©: Bob Stawicki via Chris Bertish/Facebook

His latest adventure, known as the Transpacific Wing Project, will hopefully take place in June in aid of education and ocean conservation initiatives.

He will take on the open ocean on a specially-designed craft that is being built in the UK.

To achieve his latest undertaking, Bertish needs donations from the public to help get his craft completed and shipped from the UK to California in the USA.

You can learn more about the Transpacific Wing Project and how to support it on the crowd-funding platform IndieGoGo.

RELATED: 'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica

Bertish, who's currently based in the USA, describes the Pacific Ocean as his second home.

He chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about his upcoming exploit and how people can help.

Wing foiling is a combination between kite surfing and windsurfing. Chris Bertish

I don't know how much easier it will be [than the SUP Guinness World Record feat] but it will definitely be a little less physical. Chris Bertish

I'll be leaving from Half Moon Bay in California, which is a very sentimental spot for me because that's where Mavericks [Beach] and I've spent a lot of my time surfing at the Mavericks Big Wave International. I've got lot of friends and community here. Chris Bertish

Even though the Atlantic [Ocean] is something that I connect with home, the Pacific [Ocean] is sort of my home away from home. Chris Bertish

Listen to Chris Bertish in conversation with Pippa Hudson: