Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week. 18 February 2021 7:16 PM
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry. 18 February 2021 6:49 PM
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by a... 18 February 2021 6:48 PM
View all Local
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc. "The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 February 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cap... 18 February 2021 2:29 PM
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity. 18 February 2021 12:46 PM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all World
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific

18 February 2021 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Chris Bertish
Transpacific Wing Project
ocean adventurer
wing foil
wing foiling

Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii.

Bertish is an international speaker, conservationist, author, big wave surfer, and Guinness SUP World Record holder.

In 2017, he completed the world's first-ever solo, unsupported, transatlantic stand-up paddle (SUP) crossing, raising millions of rands for various charities and garnering global attention.

RELATED: 'I'd focus on one stroke at a time', recounts SUP record holder Chris Bertish

This year, Bertish has a new wild goal: the world’s first solo wing-foil transpacific crossing.

Wing foiling is a fairly new water sport that involves navigating the waters with an unattached wing while standing on a hydrofoil mounted on a short stand-up paddleboard.

The waterman plans to solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean from Half Moon Bay in California to Oahu in Hawaii, a distance of over 4,580 kilometres.

This is the equivalent of more than 2 full marathons every day, for more than 55 days straight, Bertish explains.

Seasoned waterman Chris Bertish wing foiling. Image ©: Bob Stawicki via Chris Bertish/Facebook

His latest adventure, known as the Transpacific Wing Project, will hopefully take place in June in aid of education and ocean conservation initiatives.

He will take on the open ocean on a specially-designed craft that is being built in the UK.

To achieve his latest undertaking, Bertish needs donations from the public to help get his craft completed and shipped from the UK to California in the USA.

You can learn more about the Transpacific Wing Project and how to support it on the crowd-funding platform IndieGoGo.

RELATED: 'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica

Bertish, who's currently based in the USA, describes the Pacific Ocean as his second home.

He chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about his upcoming exploit and how people can help.

Wing foiling is a combination between kite surfing and windsurfing.

Chris Bertish

I don't know how much easier it will be [than the SUP Guinness World Record feat] but it will definitely be a little less physical.

Chris Bertish

I'll be leaving from Half Moon Bay in California, which is a very sentimental spot for me because that's where Mavericks [Beach] and I've spent a lot of my time surfing at the Mavericks Big Wave International. I've got lot of friends and community here.

Chris Bertish

Even though the Atlantic [Ocean] is something that I connect with home, the Pacific [Ocean] is sort of my home away from home.

Chris Bertish

Listen to Chris Bertish in conversation with Pippa Hudson:




18 February 2021 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Chris Bertish
Transpacific Wing Project
ocean adventurer
wing foil
wing foiling

More from World

Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions

18 February 2021 11:49 AM

The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England

17 February 2021 10:24 AM

It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA

17 February 2021 9:59 AM

CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry

16 February 2021 11:13 AM

The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control

15 February 2021 11:50 AM

Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin

15 February 2021 10:44 AM

Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution

Local

Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study

Business Local

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Local Business

EWN Highlights

SA must develop its own vaccines, says President Ramaphosa

18 February 2021 6:51 PM

SAA was denied request to fetch J&J vaccine due to lack of safety details

18 February 2021 6:08 PM

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

18 February 2021 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA