South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Today at 16:20 The department of Environmental Affairs doing a site visit at SASOL Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lauri Myllyvirta (Mr.) lead analyst Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air

Simon Gear

Today at 16:20 DAILY MAVERICK: Plea for extension: Most workers in early childhood development will not benefit from government relief fund Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Astrid Coombes - attorney and legal researcher at the Equal Education Law Centre

Today at 16:50 #PromisesPromises: the Total offshore gas exploration. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Phindile Masangane, CEOof Petroleum Agency

Today at 16:55 Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:05 "Failure to respect Constitution can lead to anarchy, counter-revolution” days Lamola Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ronald Lamola - Justice and Constitutional Development Minister

Today at 17:20 Hawks arrest Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Cloete - Founding member of the United Public Safety Front,

Today at 17:45 The House of Gozdawa: Natural perfume, home and body products created with indigenous African essential oils. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Agata Karolina - , perfumier and founder of House of Gozdawa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 TFG invests in local manufacturing development The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graham Choice - Head of TFG Manufacturing at ...

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity! The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:08 Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

