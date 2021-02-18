South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
Parliament will invite Facebook to answer questions about misinformation surrounding the 2021 elections.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) requested that the Parliamentary Committee of Communications and Digital Technologies invite the social media behemoth to address concerns over how it moderates content.
The DA’s request does not come out of the blue; there is evidence of interference by powerful nations in previous South African elections using Facebook, says Jan Vermeulen (editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za) in an interview by Kieno Kammies.
Governments and regulators are cracking down on Big Tech…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
The DA said Facebook must answer questions about election security… They want to hear what they’ve got planned to prevent the spread of misinformation, incitement to violence, hate-speech… to divide South Africans…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
There have been reports of interference in South Africa elections… Powerful nations are involved. We know for a fact; it has happened in South Africa… You don’t want outside interference in your elections… Facebook needs to make sure it is not abused.Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 6:05]
