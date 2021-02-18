It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?





Lawyers for the directors of a so-called dagga growing club in Cape Town are awaiting clarity on the legality of such services.

The Haze Club (THC) founders Neil Liddell and Ben van Houten were arrested on drug trafficking charges in October last year during a raid at a business park in Ottery.

The South African Police Service claimed it had confiscated hundreds of dagga plants, with an estimated six-figure value.

According to The Haze Club's website, a growing club assigns members a fixed space within THC’s facility, where professional growers "look after your plant from seed/clone right through to harvest."

A statement on the Haze Club website, dated 2 February reads:

"We have been working tirelessly with our attorneys preparing to file an application for a declaratory order which was submitted to The Cape High Court on the 2nd of February, 2021. A judge will review our model and rule whether it is in line with the Constitutional Court ruling of 2018, as we and our attorneys believe it is.

Our operations have been suspended pending the outcome of the case as we seek to get clarity, once and for all, on the legality of the grow club model.

We are doing everything we can to ensure that your constitutional right to cultivate cannabis in private is not infringed upon.

Wish us luck, and we’ll see you in court!"

Lawyers for THC say the firm's cannabis-growing model is completely legal and falls in line with the 2018 Constitutional Court judgment which ruled that private dagga consumption is legal.

Founder of pro-cannabis lobby group Dagga Couple Myrtle Clarke joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Wednesday to unpack some of the issues of the case:

If you have to take the privacy judgment of 2018 at face value, then yes, it follows that anything that happens in private spaces among private individuals who have a private relationship should be legal... Myrtle Clarke, Founder - Dagga Couple

But unfortunately, the separation between the State and the courts has to be maintained and the courts are not in any position to apply any regulations... Myrtle Clarke, Founder - Dagga Couple

Here at Fields of Green for ALL, we like to say that no, Dagga private clubs are not legal because if you say they are legal, then you're opening yourself up to a huge can of worms. Myrtle Clarke, Founder - Dagga Couple

