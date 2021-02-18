It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?
Lawyers for the directors of a so-called dagga growing club in Cape Town are awaiting clarity on the legality of such services.
The Haze Club (THC) founders Neil Liddell and Ben van Houten were arrested on drug trafficking charges in October last year during a raid at a business park in Ottery.
The South African Police Service claimed it had confiscated hundreds of dagga plants, with an estimated six-figure value.
According to The Haze Club's website, a growing club assigns members a fixed space within THC’s facility, where professional growers "look after your plant from seed/clone right through to harvest."
A statement on the Haze Club website, dated 2 February reads:
"We have been working tirelessly with our attorneys preparing to file an application for a declaratory order which was submitted to The Cape High Court on the 2nd of February, 2021. A judge will review our model and rule whether it is in line with the Constitutional Court ruling of 2018, as we and our attorneys believe it is.
Our operations have been suspended pending the outcome of the case as we seek to get clarity, once and for all, on the legality of the grow club model.
We are doing everything we can to ensure that your constitutional right to cultivate cannabis in private is not infringed upon.
Wish us luck, and we’ll see you in court!"
Lawyers for THC say the firm's cannabis-growing model is completely legal and falls in line with the 2018 Constitutional Court judgment which ruled that private dagga consumption is legal.
Founder of pro-cannabis lobby group Dagga Couple Myrtle Clarke joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Wednesday to unpack some of the issues of the case:
If you have to take the privacy judgment of 2018 at face value, then yes, it follows that anything that happens in private spaces among private individuals who have a private relationship should be legal...Myrtle Clarke, Founder - Dagga Couple
But unfortunately, the separation between the State and the courts has to be maintained and the courts are not in any position to apply any regulations...Myrtle Clarke, Founder - Dagga Couple
Here at Fields of Green for ALL, we like to say that no, Dagga private clubs are not legal because if you say they are legal, then you're opening yourself up to a huge can of worms.Myrtle Clarke, Founder - Dagga Couple
Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report by clicking below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51000085_indoor-marijuana-bud-under-lights-this-image-shows-the-warm-lights-needed-to-cultivate-marijuana-.html
More from Local
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom
Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by all South Africans.Read More
R200 000 a kilo! What makes saffron so expensive?
Click to find out why a Northern Cape farmer is suggesting that saffron could be South Africa's next big export crop...Read More
Are CPT driving license examiners the rudest professionals in town?
John Maytham asked the city's traffic services if examiners are told not to be too friendly - here's what they said...Read More
Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world
Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw.Read More
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.Read More
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom
A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.Read More
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims
DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'.Read More
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More