'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'

Latest Local
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by a...
View all Local
View all Local
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg's company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN's Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.
View all Politics
View all Politics
We don't understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone's life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc. "The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.
View all Business
View all Business
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity.
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.
View all Lifestyle
View all Lifestyle
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression "Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."
View all Sport
View all Sport
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old.
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.
View all Entertainment
View all Entertainment
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children.
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi...
View all World
View all World
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?
View all Africa
View all Africa
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
View all Opinion
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'

18 February 2021 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
National Treasury
Tito Mboweni
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Government expenditure
SOEs
state-owned enterprises
Nazmeera Moola
government wage bill
Ninety One
COVID-19
economic recovery
2021 Budget Speech
2021 Budget

Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present his annual Budget Speech next Wednesday, 24 February.

The key risks to the fiscus of a year ago, remain challenges the government is yet to overcome says Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

These are the government wage bill and capital requirements of badly-run, inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The good news, says Moola, is an unexpected revenue over-run on the back of South Africa's better-than-expected economic recovery.

RELATED: Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

Forecasters estimate this at between R35 billion and R150 billion, based on data from December.

However, government must guard against the temptation to view the revenue over-run as a windfall that can be spent to satisfy questionable demands, Moola cautions.

It is imperative that it holds the line on expenditure in the 2021 Budget and through the upcoming wage negotiations.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Ray White interviews Moola on The Money Show.

We need to bear in mind that after Covid last year, the government came out and said they expected revenue to be down R300 billion compared to what they'd forecast in the February 2020 budget.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

What we're saying now is that revenues will be around R100 billion better than expected. That still leaves us down R200 billion from last year February.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

How does government play catch-up then?

The economy's already proven to be more robust than many expected, Moola notes.

The fact that commodity prices globally are doing well we've seen showing up in the mining revenues and volumes as well.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

The question is: How do we look forward and implement the structural reforms we've been talking about for years!

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Of course struggling SOEs continue to be a drain on the fiscus.

Government has to hold the line on expenditure she emphasizes.

Can government hold the line on transfers to the SOEs, but also the public sector wage increase?

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

We need to use all this better-than-expected revenue to reduce debt levels, and that ensures long-term sustainability in South Africa.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

What would be helpful... is if the Treasury, after the Budget, said we're going to raise less debt every week. Currently, the government's issuing around R11.5 billion a week of debt!

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

If we could take the R9 billion issued [before options etc.] down by R2 billion a week, that would prove government's commitment to control expenditure and it would be enormously positive to the bond market.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Listen to Moola's analysis below:




Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study

18 February 2021 6:49 PM

The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.

South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

18 February 2021 3:19 PM

The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

18 February 2021 11:05 AM

"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

18 February 2021 9:11 AM

"The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

18 February 2021 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

18 February 2021 11:05 AM

"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.

Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?

17 February 2021 1:54 PM

"The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US."

Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

17 February 2021 11:53 AM

"De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!"

Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?

16 February 2021 8:54 PM

'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show

Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices

16 February 2021 9:02 AM

The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx).

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

15 February 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

15 February 2021 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

18 February 2021 3:19 PM

The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.

Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

18 February 2021 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent

17 February 2021 6:47 PM

The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.

'Bona Fide' MK National Council says MKMVA's defence of Zuma 'is anarchy'

17 February 2021 1:51 PM

Mpumelo Cindi of the MK National Council says the body is the voice of bona fide MK members and dissociates itself from MKMVA.

[WATCH] 'Malema has a backbone like Malva Pudding'

17 February 2021 11:32 AM

Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela closed Tuesday's #SonaDebate with a strongly-worded attack on the EFF leader.

E-Visa

17 February 2021 9:59 AM

CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.

