Are CPT driving license examiners the rudest professionals in town?





According to a 2013 survey, footballers, politicians, call-centre workers and receptionist are among the rudest professions, but according to Cape Talk listeners, there's one more that needs to be added to the list...

Richard called in to the John Maytham Drive Time Show on Wednesday to say that a relative had just taken their driver's test and was 'stunned' by the rudeness of the examiner.

And it seems that Richard's family member was not alone in their observation around the unpleasantness of the city's driving license examiners.

"This morning I counted, and there were 34 contributions, of which 31 agreed, absolutely, with Richard," said Maytham.

"Hillstar Ottery came up a lot of the time as having the most unpleasant of the unpleasant."

Are examiners told not to be too friendly, pondered Maytham.

He posed the question to Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic Services.

The last thing we want is a sarcastic person on a power trip. Kevin Jacobs, Spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

They are told to be courteous and polite...we encourage them to provide a soft platform for our learner drivers to land and make them feel welcome...obviously we encourage our staff to be kind. Kevin Jacobs, Spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

It very disappointing to hear...and we obviously cannot condone any rudeness by any one of our staff memberss. Kevin Jacobs, Spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

Rudest professionals ever? John Maytham outs driving license examiners under the spotlight - listen to the full conversation below: