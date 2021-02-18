R200 000 a kilo! What makes saffron so expensive?





It's the most expensive spice in the world and has, at times, cost even more than gold, and now it seems saffron, the red stigma harvested from the saffron crocus flower, could prove to be a valuable export for local producers.

A farmer in the Northern Cape says conditions here could allow producers to cultivate a booming market for the spice, demanding up to R200 000 a kilogram.

But despite the astronomical cost of the spice, Bennie Engelbrecht, of leading local saffron producer Saffricon, says it's not an overnight money-maker:

It's not a one-year fix-all crop. It needs time to perform at its peak. Bennie Engelbrecht, Managing director - Saffricon

It takes between 150 000 flowers to produce 1 kilogram of saffron spice.

"It became obvious at an early stage that this is a unique opportunity to establish a new crop in a country that greatly suffers from drought and with the minimal amount of water saffron needs..." reads the Saffricon website.

From a hectare you can make a very good living. Bennie Engelbrecht, Managing director - Saffricon

